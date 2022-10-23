Candidates who feel secure in their upcoming election tweet about the good they’re doing for their constituents, they don’t feed paranoia and ridiculous rhetoric about their opponent.

Like this tweet from Abigail Spanberger smearing Yesli Vega and trying to make her (and Tulsi Gabbard) look like Russian assets.

Cheap.

Lame.

Desperate.

Pathetic.

These words all describe the current state of Abigail’s campaign.

What do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, and Yesli Vega have in common? Tulsi Gabbard supports them. pic.twitter.com/oBfU0ijtKT — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) October 22, 2022

Gosh, Abigail seems worried.

What do Spanberger and Nancy Pelosi have in common? Everything because Spanberger votes 100% party line. #notamoderate — Caleb Max (@CalebMaxVA10) October 22, 2022

So desperate 😂😂😂😂 Abby is going 🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) October 22, 2022

Democrats voting for rich white CIA agents will never stop being hilarious — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) October 22, 2022

God, you're desperate. Viginia is leaving nonsense like this, like you, in our wake. Your politics of fear and division are over. — Ultra Spoked-B Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 23, 2022

Cheap shot. McCarthyism from our new Security State. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 23, 2022

She really should know better.

These zingers are just so much less impressive when you refuse to stand on a debate stage. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 22, 2022

Oh yeah, did we mention Abigail has thus far refused to debate Vega?

There’s a reason and it rhymes with wow-ard.

***

