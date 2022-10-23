Candidates who feel secure in their upcoming election tweet about the good they’re doing for their constituents, they don’t feed paranoia and ridiculous rhetoric about their opponent.

Like this tweet from Abigail Spanberger smearing Yesli Vega and trying to make her (and Tulsi Gabbard) look like Russian assets.

Cheap.

Lame.

Desperate.

Pathetic.

These words all describe the current state of Abigail’s campaign.

Gosh, Abigail seems worried.

She really should know better.

Oh yeah, did we mention Abigail has thus far refused to debate Vega?

There’s a reason and it rhymes with wow-ard.

