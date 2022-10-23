Sounds like Adam Kinzinger is jealous of Lauren Boebert to us … sour grapes much, big guy? And PLEASE, what does he really think his appointment to Nancy Pelosi’s cute little January 6th Committee was all about? Certainly not justice.

Fame.

Unfortunately for Adam, it was the wrong kind of fame and the people he appeals to for attacking his own party don’t want him anyway. In fact, they’ve gerrymandered him right out of a job.

But sure, Boebert dancing on her campaign is the real problem here:

This movement is not about policy. It’s all about people who desire fame becoming famous. https://t.co/dgwZE8Oart — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 22, 2022

He could have at least had the nards to tag her if he was going to talk smack about her.

Then again, if he tagged her she’d likely embarrass and emasculate him even more so …

Apparently Adam’s house has no mirrors…🤪 — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) October 22, 2022

Not a single one.

Now do @AOC, you disingenuous RINO Quisling. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) October 22, 2022

Or himself?

L🤡L Scooter, you should do a little self-evaluation that doesn’t involve you standing in front of a mirror giving yourself a thumbs-up. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) October 23, 2022

Scooter, HA HA HA HA HA.

That works.

Bish please https://t.co/UKJtljDVjz — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 23, 2022

It’s ok with Adam when Democrats do it.

Even though none of them will ever endorse or vote for him.

Blah blah blah — Grumpy Oldman (@In_likeFlint) October 23, 2022

For real.

Guess she should be sitting alone getting drunk and angry tweeting all weekend like you do? What’s even the problem here? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 23, 2022

Ouch.

@AdamKinzinger shaming others (@RepBoebert) for their vices when he has vices of his own is beyond funny. @AdamKinzinger trying to use the fact women like to dance & have a good time in public against women is beyond funny & hypocritical. https://t.co/s5JlyXr9AN — General of All the forces of the Empire of America (@GOATFOTEOA) October 23, 2022

Two creepy guys obsessed with a hot chick. https://t.co/vRCzSjNEaf — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) October 23, 2022

Crybaby slinging mud on his way out the door. https://t.co/ghw31XwU3k — NewDepression (@NewDepression) October 23, 2022

What a tweet from America’s #1 grifter. Hey pot. The Kettle over there is thrilled to meet you. https://t.co/wtghdNCD9I — TheRealUnFeminist (@RealUnFeminist) October 23, 2022

HOW DARE SHE (checks notes) ENJOY LIFE!?!? https://t.co/tgX7IMqnFV — Tandy (@dantypo) October 23, 2022

You caught a woman letting her hair down and dancing. The horror! https://t.co/pW8POd12jW — OperationTitter (@OperationTitter) October 23, 2022

Gold star for The Shining gif.

At least she's having fun. Fun is better then war. https://t.co/cJIGfEknZ5 — MAGA FORCE Jason (@jayfogworth13) October 23, 2022

Oh, kind of like this one guy that sits on the fake Jan6th movie. Ok got it. — Wiscow2=NUKED I support Taiwan. (@KGroskreutz) October 22, 2022

Seriously, this guy needs a mirror.

Maybe two.

