Man, AOC is having a really rough week.

Then again, she’s brought it all on herself so it’s hard for us to feel overly sorry for her at this point. Calling her supporters rude for disagreeing with her, dance-mocking her supporters, going into a full-blown caricature of Rosie Perez …

Yeah, not great.

We’re not entirely sure what she thought would happen with a tweet like this calling on people all across the US to build a community with her but here we are.

And it’s hilariously painful.

No matter where you are in the United States, we will build community with you. Join us: https://t.co/IVIqtOUX0Y https://t.co/CiajpLTqZp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 21, 2022

Is she looking to build a community all across the country because she’s ticked off her own constituents?

Asking for a friend.

You should RESIGN, you fake-accent, constituent-ridiculing DISGRACE. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) October 21, 2022

Ouch.

Start off by getting your town halls under control. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cathy Maguire (@CathyMaguirexox) October 21, 2022

Or you know, actually, talk to your supporters and treat them with respect?

Crazy, we know.

Or she could actually deliver on her promises and people wouldn’t have to bust her town halls up 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Bubble Boy🫧📌 (@AristocratChad) October 21, 2022

That would probably help too.

Same way as your community meetings go? 😂😂 — Truth Seeker (@Truth_Seek_) October 21, 2022

Yeah, this isn’t going the way she likely thought it would.

*snickers*

AOC supports giving corrupt Ukraine billions of our tax dollars. AOC is a fraud! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) October 21, 2022

That seems to be the latest push where AOC is concerned.

Fraud.

Fake.

Warmonger.

Some have compared her to Bill Kristol.

You mean to say “divide” communities? — moishekapoye (@big_moish1) October 21, 2022

Why no more in-person townhalls? Too many people trying to date you there? — Dr. Minitrue, misinformation expert (@Swachtor) October 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what ‘doc’ did there.

Warmonger. — Al Whaley (@whaley1212) October 21, 2022

Why don’t you do your job and pass some legislation you write instead of running for president. — Forest Fairy💛🐝 (@MEMEMAKER11223) October 21, 2022

Oopsie.

It’s election season. Isn’t it time to talk about universal healthcare yet? Lol. — DEMEXIT_HARD (@MonroePuzzle) October 21, 2022

It’s election season, time for Democrats to pretend they care about the people again.

Another liar — Judie Wallen (@JD_Wallen1) October 21, 2022

Stop lying and gaslighting the public. You abandoned your movement long ago. — Bubble Boy🫧📌 (@AristocratChad) October 21, 2022

Tough crowd, Sandy.

***

***

