We’re pretty sure Chris Hayes isn’t bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Yeah, you know what, we’re not just pretty sure, we’re sure.

Imagine supporting Democrats, being a Democrat, and tweeting that people on the RIGHT need to mind their own GD business.

Coming from the forced vax/mask crowd, this is painfully hilarious:

Mind your own business and let people live.

Hrm.

We’re good with that. Oh, and do no harm.

Which would mean we don’t have to mind our own GD business about abortion but we digress.

Huh.

So much for letting people live their lives, Chris.

Trending

Sensing a theme here, yes?

There it is!

We thought it was familiar.

Heh.

Oh, he does. But not for all things, just for things he supports.

Like abortion-on-demand.

Fair point.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Yup.

Not in the least.

This seems to be a recurring theme.

Heh.

Self-awareness is NOT his strong point.

So what else is new?

***

Related:

‘Do you hate MAGA as much as I do?!’ Unhinged Jon Cooper DRAGGED for calling on the Left to help him ‘punish’ MAGA

‘Read it, man’! Biden tells reporter there should be restrictions on abortion then bizarrely BERATES him over Roe v. Wade (watch)

‘Shut the Hell UP’: PoliMath takes the CDC and other ‘institutions’ APART in thread explaining why people do NOT trust them

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionChris HayesLeftmaskingRightvaccine