We’re pretty sure Chris Hayes isn’t bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Yeah, you know what, we’re not just pretty sure, we’re sure.

Imagine supporting Democrats, being a Democrat, and tweeting that people on the RIGHT need to mind their own GD business.

Coming from the forced vax/mask crowd, this is painfully hilarious:

Tonight’s show had a strong theme of “mind your own goddamn business and let people live.” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 21, 2022

Mind your own business and let people live.

Hrm.

We’re good with that. Oh, and do no harm.

Which would mean we don’t have to mind our own GD business about abortion but we digress.

Honestly of all the things you can do, lifting the mask mandate is most aggressively stupid. It's one thing to re-open businesses that really are struggling (still too early for indoor dining/bars imho!) but the mask stuff is just sending a message "it's over!" with no benefit. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 2, 2021

Have I lost my mind or is the mandate people are comparing to tyranny not applicable if you…get tested once a week? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021

Huh.

So much for letting people live their lives, Chris.

Will tonight be the night that someone at Fox finally has the courage to criticize their own employer's authoritarian vaccine mandate? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2021

Tonight’s gonna be the night the big guns at Fox News finally speak out on air about their employer’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, I can just feel it. These are principled people, and no matter how much money they’re being paid, that’s not gonna stop them. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 7, 2021

Sensing a theme here, yes?

Isn't minding your own goddamn business a threat to our democracy? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 21, 2022

There it is!

We thought it was familiar.

Heh.

Lol you dont believe that. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 21, 2022

Oh, he does. But not for all things, just for things he supports.

Like abortion-on-demand.

What happened to the do what we want or lose your job theme? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 21, 2022

Fair point.

I wish this was your theme through most of 2020. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 21, 2022

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Your terms are acceptable, ma’am.https://t.co/VWDkEUlTHu — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) October 21, 2022

But only when it’s something you support. We see you😒 — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) October 21, 2022

Yup.

Wait, so now people should mind their own damn business? Does that mean letting people alone who choose not to get a vaccine that doesn’t stop transmission? — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) October 21, 2022

The hundreds of thousands of people who lost their jobs for not getting the jab would like a word with you! — Leigh🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Leighincognito) October 21, 2022

What are OSHA mandated vaccine mandates? — Bill Braskey (@Bill_Braskey_) October 21, 2022

Self awareness obviously isn't your strong point.. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 21, 2022

Not in the least.

Self awareness isn’t your strong point, is it? 🖕🤡 pic.twitter.com/AlJelJBETq — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) October 21, 2022

This seems to be a recurring theme.

Heh.

Self-awareness is NOT his strong point.

So what else is new?

***

***

