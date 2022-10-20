Gosh, Biden seems crankier than usual.

Maybe heâ€™s seeing the same polls we are when it comes to the midterms.

Maybe theyâ€™re out of his favorite flavor of ice cream.

Who knows.

Watch how he behaves when a reporter asks him about restrictions around abortion

Reporter: "Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?" Biden: "Yes. There should be." Reporter: "What should they be?" Biden: "Itâ€™s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. Youâ€™ll get educated." pic.twitter.com/Hk7bMUZBZl â€” Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

He does know there is no such thing as Roe v. Wade right now, right?

And yikes, did he really put his hands on that reporter?

Roe v. Wade did not put any restrictions on abortion unless a state limited it and the Democrat bill to "codify" Roe would remove every state pro-life law in America so this senile geezer has no idea what he's talking about. â€” Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

What he said.

Dude is lost.

Roe allowed abortions up to birth unless a state limited late-term abortions. So he's fine with abortions up to birth. â€” LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 20, 2022

So really Biden does not support any restrictions on abortion.

He doesn't know it was overturned, does he? lmao â€” couch potato (@V0lgaKazan) October 20, 2022

He doesnâ€™t know what country heâ€™s in right now or what day it is.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pitiful â€” Me (@outhousegenius) October 20, 2022

weirdo â€” Kurt Odell (@Kurt_Odell13) October 20, 2022

He really is.

Heâ€™s so out of touch. â€” Tracy Hoban ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@TracyJHoban) October 20, 2022

Nuttier than a squirrelâ€™s BM.

***

Related:

â€˜Shut the Hell UPâ€™: PoliMath takes the CDC and other â€˜institutionsâ€™ APART in thread explaining why people do NOT trust them

â€˜Sir, this is an Arbyâ€™sâ€™: Dean Obeidallahâ€˜s terrible, horrible, no-good, very-hilarious meltdown over the upcoming midterms BACKFIRES

Ben Shapiro politely OWNS YouTube troll and uber-DOOSH Ethan Klein for openly hoping heâ€™s â€˜gassed firstâ€™ if thereâ€™s another Holocaust

***

Help us keep owning the libs! JoinÂ Twitchy VIPÂ and use promoÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ to save 25%!