Pushing people to vote out of hate … how very Democrat of Jon Cooper.

‘DO YOU HATE MAGA AND FOX NEWS AS MUCH AS I DO?! REEEEEE!’

Talk about Small-D energy.

Heh.

Do you hate MAGA & Fox News as much as I do? Then PUNISH them with me by downloading this amazing free app on your phone now that gets HUNDREDS of your friends to vote out MAGA with just a few swipes! Let's do it!! 👇👇https://t.co/tQE6rZ2guI — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 20, 2022

What a complete and total dumpster fire he is.

Guess this editor should count herself lucky that he blocked her.

Democrats are the party of hate, always have been always will be. https://t.co/oj61D89njO — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻 (@Scotty_2017) October 20, 2022

Fair enough. At least he’s owning it.

Did we mention it exfiltrates your information? "You fck'd up. You trusted us." https://t.co/ApYrdV59J5 pic.twitter.com/sNLgHMenBt — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) October 20, 2022

Well of course it takes your info.

That’s what it’s all about.

And begging for money.

I don't vote on emotion at all. It's pathetic and sad if you do. https://t.co/FC8Dca1r8Z — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) October 20, 2022

Democrats are emotional little things, ain’t they?

Hate is a strong word Johnny. https://t.co/ohNzkzD90o — Oops (@iMAGAQueen) October 20, 2022

Always.

Leftist scumbag. We hate you too. https://t.co/pfncnFogEj — 🇺🇸 AMERICAN GIRL 🇺🇸 (@SoBeAmerican) October 20, 2022

Ok, we laughed far harder at this than we should have.

But hey, he asked for it.

