It’s so rare that Whoopi Goldberg actually makes sense these days so when it happens we feel like we really need to cover it. Often we’re writing about her saying something stupid … this time, she’s spot on. Granted, her comments about Meghan Markle whining about being objectified on a show SHE CHOSE TO WORK ON pissed off a bunch of people on the Left (how dare she be honest with and about MEGHAN!), but we are giving her props for having the courage to say it.

Clearly, she had to know it wasn’t going to be popular.

Watch:

Whoopi Goldberg hits back at Meghan's claim of being objectified. "The objectification might be coming from you, and how you felt about how these women were being potrayed."#MeghanMarkleBriefcaseGirl #MeghanMarkleExposed #MeghanMarkleisaNarcissist pic.twitter.com/kzTCouPu0c — Ashley (@WinterWonder125) October 21, 2022

Joy Behar babbling about how it’s men running the shows and pretty women holding suitcases or turning letters … Sunny complaining that more big women aren’t on these shows, THAT’S what we expect to see on this dumpster fire. But Whoopi being brutally honest about Meghan’s desperation to play the victim?

Booyah. Oh, we fully expect her to walk her comments back now that the Markle-hoard is all in a tizzy with her.

But we hope she doesn’t let comments like these make her change her mind or position.

The crazy part about Whoopi blaming and dismissing Meghan Markle on sexism in the entertainment industry is that no one at the table directly pushed back against what Whoopi said.#theview — The Putin Price Drop (@LarryAJRobinson) October 19, 2022

Behar whined about sexism.

Then again, Behar whines nonstop so we suppose he could have missed it.

Damn, didn't expect that from Whoopi. — THEE Bimini Bon BRAZEN Baba Yaga🛡️🛡️💙 (@nanooMonroe) October 20, 2022

Didn’t expect what? The truth?

I usually agree with Whoopi but not this time. If Meghan felt objectified, in this job, then that was valid. Just because someone else, who did the same job didn't, doesn't make her feelings any less real. Be supportive of all women. Meghan was just stating her truth. — Marilyn Cintron (@MarilynCintron) October 19, 2022

Waaaaanh.

How on earth would Whoopi Goldberg know what it's like to be cast for a role because of her beauty?? 🙄 — Linda "Brazen hussy" (@lindar_lou) October 20, 2022

Now they’re just bein’ mean.

Funny how quickly the Left turns on one of their own when they don’t fall in line.

I’m speaking as a historian (not looks shaming). Whoopi will never understand having a face & figure men see as a “trophy”. Meghan can speak on objectification because she looks like the type of woman men have historically objectified. I’m glad Meghan is speaking out about this. pic.twitter.com/3S6L32VXot — The Spoiler Spot (@mikawilson777) October 20, 2022

If we rolled our eyes back in our heads any further we’d be able to see Joe Biden babbling about our economy and claiming it’s ‘strong as Hell’.

POOR MEGHAN.

Whoopi's criticizing Meghan for sharing her feelings, will come back to bite her. Her position doesn't make sense. — Agathe de Lili (@AgathedeLili) October 21, 2022

Whoopi’s position makes total sense.

Meghan’s? Boo flipping hoo.

***

***

Editor’s note:

