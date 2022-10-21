John Fetterman wants people to believe the MURDERERS he voted to release are just like the kindly old man Morgan Freeman plays in Shawshank Redemption.

No really.

As you can likely imagine, the murderers he voted to release are very, very, very different from Freeman’s character.

Watch this:

John Fetterman voted to release these convicted murderers because he says they are “just like Morgan Freeman." This isn’t just naïve — it’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/F6UjO8SeCz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Fetterman must think Shawshank was a documentary.

One of the issues MOST important to Americans is safe communities and gosh, releasing a man who bragged about beating a 17-year-old teenager to death and another who stabbed a 58-year-old woman to death seems like a really dangerous idea to this editor.

Just sayin’.

The governor of New Mexico did the same thing. — Vince Cz (@VinceCz) October 20, 2022

Seems Democrats care more about the criminals than the victims.

These nice guys should be released to Fetterman's house and be made to live with he, and his family for a few years. We'll see how that works out, then we can circle back to the idea of letting more out. K? pic.twitter.com/sgaaLtcyKP — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) October 20, 2022

Imagine saying that in public!! — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) October 20, 2022

He’s embarrassing!!!! — Sherri Iseman (@Flygirl9802) October 20, 2022

You know it’s bad when Fetterman was hanging out with Biden and it was hard to tell who was further ‘gone’.

He apparently thinks Shawshank was a documentary. — Revenge Tour (@TheOnlyJasonS) October 20, 2022

He is awful — Laurie The Gibson (@ljgibson0929) October 20, 2022

He really is.

More than awful.

