When Randi Weingarten isn’t busy claiming it’s Republicans who have politicized education in this country, she’s busy campaigning for Democrats. No seriously. She’s completely lacking in self-awareness OR thinks people are too stupid to know who and what she really is.

That or she does know and doesn’t care … she certainly likes to lock down replies when she posts stupid stuff.

Which is like all the time.

Case in point.

This is an election of contrasts. Who is fighting for democracy? Who is tackling the concerns that keep people up at night? On the other hand, who prefers to stoke resentment, anger and fear—rather than find solutions to our biggest problems? https://t.co/PHGVwa3za3 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 19, 2022

Woof.

As extremist politicians try to dissemble and divide, AFT members are focused on what kids and communities need to recover and thrive. The tour will elevate the work they do every day to make a difference in the lives of kids, patients and communities. https://t.co/PHGVw9Mw83 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 19, 2022

Just when we thought Randi couldn’t out-dumpster-fire herself …

You can tell Randi really believes in what she’s tweeting by how often she locks down replies.

This idiot is an embarrassment to my profession. Well, such as it is any longer… https://t.co/zg3agYhVQs — Hawthorne Creek (@HawthorneCreek1) October 21, 2022

This is a question Randi should look in the mirror and ask herself. https://t.co/IXJIzxG9qi — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) October 21, 2022

Maybe we should get her TWO mirrors, just to be safe.

You are the "other hand" Randi! https://t.co/OZeWdRgWsu — No thanks I'm good🚀 (@cscscion) October 21, 2022

True dat.

This moron IS one of our biggest problems. She is Fauci level self unaware. https://t.co/PErLZ6jyXX — 2DaysBeforeTheDayAfterTomorrow (@SwingandSwear) October 21, 2022

Damn, that’s seriously self-unaware.

You are our biggest problem https://t.co/PNRiGaHTZR — No WWIII (@stateracetami) October 21, 2022

Sorry, dear. I am a longtime, dues-paying member of the Anti Evil Witches Who Hate Kids Party. https://t.co/xVOh9cyOsL — Ultra Spoked-B Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 21, 2022

Democrats like you prefer to stoke resentment, anger, fear and push pedophelia on children instead of teaching them reading, writing, math and respect https://t.co/mb9spCOepU — Donna Again 🎃🍂🥓🥓🥓🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@izzy_jsmom) October 21, 2022

Seriously.

Tell us again who’s stoking fear, anger, division, and resentment, Randi.

Nothing says democracy like locking down replies. 😂 https://t.co/OZF7M5nHuF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Defund the Teacher’s Union. Protect our children. https://t.co/9bwmnsIjZ9 — DS 🇺🇸🦅 (@DS42813602) October 21, 2022

Short. Simple. Accurate.

Our 401k’s are in the gutter…bc of your team…that’s what keeping ppl up at night… https://t.co/M4tEg1mgBg — footballmom (@BethWalters3) October 21, 2022

And fin.

