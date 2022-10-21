When Randi Weingarten isn’t busy claiming it’s Republicans who have politicized education in this country, she’s busy campaigning for Democrats. No seriously. She’s completely lacking in self-awareness OR thinks people are too stupid to know who and what she really is.

That or she does know and doesn’t care … she certainly likes to lock down replies when she posts stupid stuff.

Which is like all the time.

Case in point.

Woof.

Just when we thought Randi couldn’t out-dumpster-fire herself …

You can tell Randi really believes in what she’s tweeting by how often she locks down replies.

Maybe we should get her TWO mirrors, just to be safe.

True dat.

Damn, that’s seriously self-unaware.

Seriously.

Tell us again who’s stoking fear, anger, division, and resentment, Randi.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Short. Simple. Accurate.

And fin.

***

***

