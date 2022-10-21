Luke Zaleski is more obsessed with Trump than any Trump supporter. Yikes.

Someone close to him should remind him that there are indeed other people, topics, issues, items, and things, in general, to tweet about. In fact, there is a whole wide WORLD out there that has nothing to do with Trump.

Shocker, we know.

Comfortably Smug was good enough to point out (mock) the obsession.

Yikes.

What a disaster.

Double yikes.

How could Zaleski not know who Smug is?

EL OH EL.

Trending

REEEEE.

Like so many, Trump broke him.

Seems Luke is ready to get tough on Smug (note, he tried this similar tactic with this editor last time we wrote about him):

Ummm … Trump might say the same to Luke.

Notice, Trump again.

Yeah, this is what he tweeted the LAST time we wrote about him.

Trump/MAGA.

MAGA/Trump.

Dude needs a hobby.

***

Related:

AOC wants to build ‘community with you’ no matter where you are in the U.S. and HOOBOY that’s a LOTTA backfire (from her supporters!)

‘Red FLAGS’: BRUTAL thread takes ‘nonpartisan’ Center Street PAC’s polls where Dems are magically doing 10-20 points better APART

‘Terms are acceptable, ma’am’: Chris Hayes gets all tough telling the Right to ‘mind your own GD business’ and it does NOT go well

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Comfortably SmugLuke ZaleskiTrump