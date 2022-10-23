It would appear Latinos in Miami-Dade county are so supportive of Governor DeSantis that they may actually flip their traditionally blue county RED. Hey, we knew the momentum was there with the Latino community but WOW.

That’s huge.

So of course, racism-monger Jemele Hill blamed ‘whiteness’ for their support.

No, seriously.

Yeah, ok, laugh and shake your head … we did too.

That proximity to whiteness is a real thing. Also reminds me of an adage I heard a long time ago about how the oppressed begin to take on the traits of the oppressor. https://t.co/5xx5PzRHUE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 22, 2022

Or you know, DeSantis just kicks butt and Latinos know it.

Could also be he's an incredible governor too. Just a thought. — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) October 22, 2022

Incredible if you like a political bully who absolutely loves fascism. In that sense, he’s a great governor. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

She doesn’t even know her own behavior has played a part in flipping counties red. People are so sick and tired of this made-up idea of American fascism which is really any Republican who doesn’t agree with the Left’s intolerant, harmful, and quite frankly hateful agenda.

Deal with it.

Might have something to do with policies, or lack there of from the blue, and not straight racism. 🤷‍♂️ — Derek Scott (@Dscottph325) October 22, 2022

Is that why you took on a high paying job as ESPN? Because you were oppressed? — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) October 22, 2022

Oh, look! Jemele being a hateful racist again. Quelle surprise! pic.twitter.com/RV72o3829E — Ultra Spoked-B Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 22, 2022

"Everything I don't like is white supremacy!" The Children's Guide to Race Realtions — AnErrorHasOccurredReboot (@ErrorReloadSys) October 23, 2022

Why can’t you just accept people disagree with you about what good policy or governance looks like? Why go on a racial tirade demeaning people you don’t know or have even tried to talk to or understand? This isn’t the 1950s, time to grow out of the mindset. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 23, 2022

Because she’s a racist.

And race is all she has or knows.

I'm black, live in Broward County, and I 100% support DeSantis. — Andre Powell, CPA (@apowe003) October 22, 2022

The midterms are gonna be somethin’ else.

***

Related:

‘NOTHING independent about him’: Tucker absolutely DECIMATES Evan McMullin in brutal — and totally deserved — segment (watch)

‘Took your FREEDOM’: Conservative mom takes Democrats APART for everything they took from Americans in DAMNING thread

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%