It would appear Latinos in Miami-Dade county are so supportive of Governor DeSantis that they may actually flip their traditionally blue county RED. Hey, we knew the momentum was there with the Latino community but WOW.

That’s huge.

So of course, racism-monger Jemele Hill blamed ‘whiteness’ for their support.

No, seriously.

Yeah, ok, laugh and shake your head … we did too.

Or you know, DeSantis just kicks butt and Latinos know it.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

She doesn’t even know her own behavior has played a part in flipping counties red. People are so sick and tired of this made-up idea of American fascism which is really any Republican who doesn’t agree with the Left’s intolerant, harmful, and quite frankly hateful agenda.

Deal with it.

Because she’s a racist.

And race is all she has or knows.

The midterms are gonna be somethin’ else.

***

Related:

‘NOTHING independent about him’: Tucker absolutely DECIMATES Evan McMullin in brutal — and totally deserved — segment (watch)

‘Took your FREEDOM’: Conservative mom takes Democrats APART for everything they took from Americans in DAMNING thread

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blueDeSantisFloridaJeme HillJemele HillLatinosMiami Dade