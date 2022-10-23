As we enter into the final weeks of campaign season (although to be honest, it never feels like weâ€™re really OUT of campaign season) we are seeing our good, dear, loving, tolerant friends on the Left push crazy into overdrive claiming Republicans will ban birth control and END OUR DEMOCRACY.

Notice they donâ€™t talk about the things that Americans actually care about, like the economy, inflation, jobs, crime, the southern border, etc.

Thereâ€™s a reason Democrats are working so hard to distract us and Conservative Momma was good enough to put a thread together reminding ALL Americans exactly what Democrats did and took from us all.

Powerful, Republicans should make this into an ad:

-They filled skate parks with sand

-Took down basketball nets at parks

-Taped off playgrounds

-Forced children to sit in isolated circles

-Forced children to eat outside in the cold

-Put plastic around school desks

-Canceled school dances, graduations, & sporting events. â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

Filled skate parks with sand.

Took down basketball nets.

Forced children to eat outside in the cold.

THIS is your Democratic Party.

Keep going.

-Stopped people from gathering for funerals

-banned singing

-banned dancing

-told you you cannot have people visit you at your home

-they shamed you

-they mocked you

-they treated you as peasants, while they gathered with their elitist friends â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

BANNED SINGING.

Anything that brought Americans joy â€¦ they wanted us miserable, scared, and easily controlled.

Ok, this editor is getting pissed just reading this thread.

-Arrested, fined, and jailed those who did not comply

-Wouldnâ€™t let loved ones see loved ones in the hospital, resulting in people dying all alone

-Forced people to inject themselves with something they didnâ€™t want or theyâ€™d lose their job â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

Keep all of these things in mind while they screech about how dangerous and authoritarian the Right is.

Projecting, flat-out evil liars the lot of them.

-Had neighbors ratting out neighbors

-Called parents who objected at schools â€œdomestic terrorists

-censored speech

-Stopped travel

-Banned, fired & silenced health professionals & scientists that disagreed â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

Neighbors ratting out neighbors.

CALLED PARENTS WHO OBJECTED AT SCHOOLS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS.

Note, Republicans are up nearly 40 points with parents â€¦

-Closed churches

-Forced curfews

-Closed parks

-Closed beaches

-Shut down small businesses but kept big corporations open

-Forced you to wear something on your face â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

Shut down small businesses but kept big corporations open.

Forced you to cover your face.

-They lied over and over and over again to you

-They took your FREEDOM They want you to forget all this. Do NOT forget. Let your voice be heard LOUD and CLEAR on NOVEMBER 8th. â€” Conservative Momma (@conmomma) October 22, 2022

BOOM.

BOOMITY.

BOOMAGE.

And what she said, let your voice be heard loud and clear on November 8th.

***

Related:

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

â€˜Imagine being this brokenâ€™: Comfortably Smug triggers blue-check obsessed anti-Trump troll Luke Zaleski by sharing his OWN tweets

â€˜Red FLAGSâ€™: BRUTAL thread takes â€˜nonpartisanâ€™ Center Street PACâ€™s polls where Dems are magically doing 10-20 points better APART

***

Editorâ€™s note:

Help us keep owning the libs andÂ join Twitchy VIP! If you use promoÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ youâ€™ll save 25%