As we enter into the final weeks of campaign season (although to be honest, it never feels like weâ€™re really OUT of campaign season) we are seeing our good, dear, loving, tolerant friends on the Left push crazy into overdrive claiming Republicans will ban birth control and END OUR DEMOCRACY.

Notice they donâ€™t talk about the things that Americans actually care about, like the economy, inflation, jobs, crime, the southern border, etc.

Thereâ€™s a reason Democrats are working so hard to distract us and Conservative Momma was good enough to put a thread together reminding ALL Americans exactly what Democrats did and took from us all.

Powerful, Republicans should make this into an ad:

Filled skate parks with sand.

Took down basketball nets.

Forced children to eat outside in the cold.

THIS is your Democratic Party.

Keep going.

Trending

BANNED SINGING.

Anything that brought Americans joy â€¦ they wanted us miserable, scared, and easily controlled.

Ok, this editor is getting pissed just reading this thread.

Keep all of these things in mind while they screech about how dangerous and authoritarian the Right is.

Projecting, flat-out evil liars the lot of them.

Neighbors ratting out neighbors.

CALLED PARENTS WHO OBJECTED AT SCHOOLS DOMESTIC TERRORISTS.

Note, Republicans are up nearly 40 points with parents â€¦

Shut down small businesses but kept big corporations open.

Forced you to cover your face.

BOOM.

BOOMITY.

BOOMAGE.

And what she said, let your voice be heard loud and clear on November 8th.

***

Related:

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

â€˜Imagine being this brokenâ€™: Comfortably Smug triggers blue-check obsessed anti-Trump troll Luke Zaleski by sharing his OWN tweets

â€˜Red FLAGSâ€™: BRUTAL thread takes â€˜nonpartisanâ€™ Center Street PACâ€™s polls where Dems are magically doing 10-20 points better APART

***

Editorâ€™s note:

Help us keep owning the libs andÂ join Twitchy VIP! If you use promoÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ youâ€™ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenconservativeConservative MommaCOVIDDemocratsmidtermsNorthamrepublicans