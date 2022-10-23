You guys remember Evan McMullin, yea? He came on the scene late in 2016 and tried to pretend he was THE GUY who would save all of the Never Trumpers and moderate Democrats from both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Dude was a disaster.

And like many other Never Trump creations, he has remained a disaster since.

Hey, at least we didn’t call him Evan McMuffin … oh wait … damn, our bad.

Tucker Carlson was good enough to remind everyone exactly who Evan is and what he stands for.

He is no Independent.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson exposes Evan McMullin as a democrat con artist: “Nothing independent about him.” #UTSen pic.twitter.com/fkGTl5Lk6n — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 22, 2022

Evan had this and SO MUCH MORE coming.

We just do NOT get anyone who wants things to continue down the path they’re on now. Our country is in serious trouble but TRUMP or MAGA or Democracy. You lawn flamingos can play politics on your own time, right now the rest of us want to try and save the country.

#ItsTheEconomyDummy

Becoming independent is the new lie. Watch them carefully and skeptically before trusting them. — HermitOwl (@Ed91350436Ed) October 22, 2022

Some Independents are absolutely independent but Evan? Far, far from it.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

McMuffin is still going? — Olaf Rustle (@OlafRustle) October 23, 2022

McMuffin is a troll and a thief. — Red Warrior Politics (@redwarriorpols) October 22, 2022

Someone should ask him if he’s ever paid off his vendors … ahem.

Yeah, this picture says it all.

***

***

