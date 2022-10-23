Hurr.

Sorry but at this point, that’s what it feels like every time we read a tweet like this one from Tristan Snell. REPUBLICANS ARE TAKING YOUR CONDOMS … REEEEE! Only morons who are already voting blue would ever buy into this sort of nonsense … but we suppose since this is all they have we’re going to see a lot more of it in the next two weeks.

Psst, Tristan. It’s the economy, dummy.

There will be no condoms.

There will be no abortions.

There will be no Plan B pills.

There will be no birth control pills. Republicans will ban them all — NATIONWIDE, all 50 states and DC. They’ve literally promised to do this, and we need to listen — and take action. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 21, 2022

This did NOT go over so hot for the ‘attorney.’

pic.twitter.com/n4zy6BqeLk — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) October 22, 2022

Are you stupid or something? — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) October 22, 2022

Depends on what ‘something’ is.

thank you for telling the truth about this Tristan. — Foster (@foster_type) October 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude who is your weed dealer? — The Rogue Fox Spirit Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) October 22, 2022

Serio.

You are so dumb, and you aren’t even cute to make up for it. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 22, 2022

Tough crowd.

What Republican has promised to do this? — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 22, 2022

THAT ONE REPUBLICAN IN THAT ONE DISTRICT IN THAT ONE RED STATE … YEAH, THAT’S IT.

bro the handmaid’s tale isn’t a documentary — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 22, 2022

Dude. Besides the fact that is all a lie, as evidenced by GOP efforts to make all birth control over the counter, which Planned Parenthood & Dems fight against, tweeting this stupid stuff is still not going to get you laid. — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 22, 2022

18K likes for this list of lies. Republicans tried to make birth control pills OTC, son. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 22, 2022

Yeah, son.

This post contains freaking flat-out lies.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Oh, you’re serious. Dude, touch grass. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) October 22, 2022

Lots and lots of grass.

