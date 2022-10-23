Hurr.
Sorry but at this point, that’s what it feels like every time we read a tweet like this one from Tristan Snell. REPUBLICANS ARE TAKING YOUR CONDOMS … REEEEE! Only morons who are already voting blue would ever buy into this sort of nonsense … but we suppose since this is all they have we’re going to see a lot more of it in the next two weeks.
Psst, Tristan. It’s the economy, dummy.
There will be no condoms.
There will be no abortions.
There will be no Plan B pills.
There will be no birth control pills.
Republicans will ban them all — NATIONWIDE, all 50 states and DC. They’ve literally promised to do this, and we need to listen — and take action.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 21, 2022
This did NOT go over so hot for the ‘attorney.’
— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) October 22, 2022
Are you stupid or something?
— 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) October 22, 2022
Depends on what ‘something’ is.
thank you for telling the truth about this Tristan.
— Foster (@foster_type) October 22, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Dude who is your weed dealer?
— The Rogue Fox Spirit Elf (@TheRogue_Elf) October 22, 2022
You are so dumb, and you aren’t even cute to make up for it.
— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 22, 2022
Tough crowd.
What Republican has promised to do this?
— LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 22, 2022
THAT ONE REPUBLICAN IN THAT ONE DISTRICT IN THAT ONE RED STATE … YEAH, THAT’S IT.
bro the handmaid’s tale isn’t a documentary
— Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 22, 2022
Dude. Besides the fact that is all a lie, as evidenced by GOP efforts to make all birth control over the counter, which Planned Parenthood & Dems fight against, tweeting this stupid stuff is still not going to get you laid.
— Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) October 22, 2022
18K likes for this list of lies. Republicans tried to make birth control pills OTC, son.
— FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 22, 2022
— sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) October 22, 2022
This post contains freaking flat-out lies.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Oh, you’re serious.
Dude, touch grass.
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) October 22, 2022
