The Left is terrified of Kari Lake â€¦ they should be.
It looks like a Lefty group in Arizona, Progressive Turnout Project is offering to pay people to vote. We get it, the polls are looking worse and worse (if youâ€™re a Democrat) but this comes across as super unethical and absolutely desperate.
This pleases us.
And weâ€™re willing to bet this group isnâ€™t just doing this in Arizona.
Take a look:
This is not #FakeNews.
Many people have now sent us screenshots of this.
The @azdemparty is getting desperate.
They should be. The Red Wave is coming for them. https://t.co/m5uNYg4FnW
â€” Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 23, 2022
Yikes.
Only offering me $100, but it doesn't say a week. pic.twitter.com/H9YStDgJH1
â€” christine oak (@christineoak1) October 23, 2022
Wow.
And only $100? Psh. What a gyp.
Paying people to vote is illegal
â€” Kristie's (@blakenpiper) October 23, 2022
Youâ€™d think?
WOW desperate much democrats?
â€” ZFG (@zfg_007) October 23, 2022
Super desperate. Next theyâ€™ll text that Republicans are going to take away CONDOMS! REEEEEEE!
Ballot harvesting and ballot tampering. If @AZCCEC isnt already compromised maybe they should look into something like this?
â€” Krazy Kathy Hoffmann (@kathyhoffman__) October 23, 2022
Not a bad idea.
Just sayinâ€™.
Is that even legal?
â€” TLC (@TLC00001) October 23, 2022
Our money no doubt!!!
â€” Karla golbahar newbi (@karla_newbi) October 23, 2022
Seems shady AF to us.
***
***
