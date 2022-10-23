The Left is terrified of Kari Lake â€¦ they should be.

It looks like a Lefty group in Arizona, Progressive Turnout Project is offering to pay people to vote. We get it, the polls are looking worse and worse (if youâ€™re a Democrat) but this comes across as super unethical and absolutely desperate.

This pleases us.

And weâ€™re willing to bet this group isnâ€™t just doing this in Arizona.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Trending

Wow.

And only $100? Psh. What a gyp.

Youâ€™d think?

Super desperate. Next theyâ€™ll text that Republicans are going to take away CONDOMS! REEEEEEE!

Not a bad idea.

Just sayinâ€™.

Seems shady AF to us.

***

Related:

DERP: Jemele Hill canâ€™t DEAL with Latinos supporting DeSantis and possibly flipping Miami-Dade red, blames â€˜proximity to whitenessâ€™

â€˜NOTHING independent about himâ€™: Tucker absolutely DECIMATES Evan McMullin in brutal â€” and totally deserved â€” segment (watch)

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

***

Editorâ€™s note:

Help us keep owning the libs andÂ join Twitchy VIP! If you use promoÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ youâ€™ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ArizonaDemocratsKari LakeKatie Hobbsrepublicans