The Left is terrified of Kari Lake â€¦ they should be.

It looks like a Lefty group in Arizona, Progressive Turnout Project is offering to pay people to vote. We get it, the polls are looking worse and worse (if youâ€™re a Democrat) but this comes across as super unethical and absolutely desperate.

This pleases us.

And weâ€™re willing to bet this group isnâ€™t just doing this in Arizona.

Take a look:

This is not #FakeNews. Many people have now sent us screenshots of this. The @azdemparty is getting desperate. They should be. The Red Wave is coming for them. https://t.co/m5uNYg4FnW â€” Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 23, 2022

Yikes.

Only offering me $100, but it doesn't say a week. pic.twitter.com/H9YStDgJH1 â€” christine oak (@christineoak1) October 23, 2022

Wow.

And only $100? Psh. What a gyp.

Paying people to vote is illegal â€” Kristie's (@blakenpiper) October 23, 2022

Youâ€™d think?

WOW desperate much democrats? â€” ZFG (@zfg_007) October 23, 2022

Super desperate. Next theyâ€™ll text that Republicans are going to take away CONDOMS! REEEEEEE!

Ballot harvesting and ballot tampering. If @AZCCEC isnt already compromised maybe they should look into something like this? â€” Krazy Kathy Hoffmann (@kathyhoffman__) October 23, 2022

Not a bad idea.

Just sayinâ€™.

Is that even legal? â€” TLC (@TLC00001) October 23, 2022

Our money no doubt!!! â€” Karla golbahar newbi (@karla_newbi) October 23, 2022

Seems shady AF to us.

***

