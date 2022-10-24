Scratch a Democrat like J6 officer Michael Fanone, find a racist.

Seems like every freakin’ time.

Democrats, of course, see Fanone has some sort of heroic PATRIOT who saved elected officials from grandmas waving their American flags and protesters taking pictures in the Capitol within the velvet ropes, and Fanone has been more than happy to play the part.

Wonder if our pals on the Left know about this incident:

The Jan 6 officer who was crowned as Democrat "hero" has a racist past. Michael Fanone illegally stopped and frisked a black attorney, which caused the city to payout $175,000 to the victim. New from me for @TPostMillennialhttps://t.co/s0Znzqzi8G — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) October 23, 2022

Whoda thunk?

From The Post Millennial:

Former Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone gained massive notoriety as post-January 6 events unfolded. For his 30-minute struggle at the Capitol Building, he got a book deal, several interviews in mainstream media, and a gig as a CNN contributor. What most people don’t know about him is that he illegally stopped and frisked a black attorney, causing the city to pay out $175,000 to the victim. Maddox, a US Air Force veteran, was minding his own business standing on the corner of 5th and K Streets when the two officers confronted him, reported American Greatness. “Maddox sensed the presence of two individuals assuming aggressive positions when he was suddenly and without warning cornered and seized by—Modin while Defendant Officer Michael Fanone blocked Maddox’s only other means of escape,” Maddox’s lawyers wrote in a 2010 complaint. Modin shoved Maddox against a garbage dumpster and forced his arms over his head so Fanone could interrogate him. According to his representation, Maddox’s only crime was “standing while black.” During his deposition in 2013, Fanone denied frisking Maddox. He also claimed that he didn’t remember telling Maddox to put his camera away – until he watched the cell phone video showing the confrontation. Maddox sought $3 million in damages for Fanone and Modin using “their personal prejudices, biases, stereotypes, generalizations, and profiles” to harass him. The suit was later settled in 2014, with the city handing out $175,000 to Maddox.

What a hero.

He always gave me the creeps — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) October 23, 2022

Same.

He is and has always been a fraud — TheSinistralBassist (@sinistralbass) October 24, 2022

There’s just something off here.

What are the odds that the guy who looks like a dickhead cop turns out to be a dickhead cop? — Big Tim Slade (@ItsPoorTim) October 23, 2022

A Dem with a racist past? Shocker. — 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) October 23, 2022

Yeah, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

What PANIC looks like –> Abigail Spanberger dragged for trying to use Tulsi Gabbard and RUSSIA to smear opponent, Yesli Vega

‘Getting DESPERATE’: Kari Lake War Room BUSTS Lefty AZ group trying to pay people to vote by sharing LEAKED text message (screenshot)

CRY MORE: Adam Kinzinger trashing Lauren Boebert for dancing blows up BRUTALLY in his big, dumb, tear-streaked fac

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%