Tom Nichols may well have the market on smug, snide, snotty, has-been pundits who piss everyone off every day cornered. Tell us you don’t have to worry about putting food on your table and gas in your tank without telling us, Tom.

What a tone-deaf, nasty tweet.

We get it. Like Democrats, the last thing Tom wants people talking about is the economy because for whatever reason, he’s good with people struggling as long as he can continue pushing MUH DEMOCRACY and pretending he’s superior to the rest of us who can’t stop worrying about what our heating bills will look like this winter.

He even ticked off Bernie Sanders’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Mike Casa.

Note: If you’d have told us even a year ago that we’d be writing about someone on Bernie’s team taking Tom Nichols apart we’d have laughed at you. YAY 2022.

Even socialists are getting sick and tired of Tom’s BS.

Tom responded:

Trending

Putting gas in your car and feeding your family isn’t decadent.

What he said.

Understanding Americans care more about eating and not freezing to death is not coddling them.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our office.

Da da da daaaaaaa!

Ahistorical fraud.

That works.

Now he’s just being a jerk.

Nailed it. Tom hates the electorate, and that’s all there is to it. He sees them as beneath him and too ignorant to know what’s good for them.

It’s so weird to agree with a socialist and yet here we are.

Life, man. Crazy.

***

Related:

Democrats sure can pick ’em’: J6 officer and Democrat HERO Michael Fanone has some ‘splainin’ to do about his racist past

What PANIC looks like –> Abigail Spanberger dragged for trying to use Tulsi Gabbard and RUSSIA to smear opponent, Yesli Vega

‘Getting DESPERATE’: Kari Lake War Room BUSTS Lefty AZ group trying to pay people to vote by sharing LEAKED text message (screenshot)

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericansBernie SandersBideneconomyFeeding FamilyMike CasaTom Nichols