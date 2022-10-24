Tom Nichols may well have the market on smug, snide, snotty, has-been pundits who piss everyone off every day cornered. Tell us you don’t have to worry about putting food on your table and gas in your tank without telling us, Tom.

What a tone-deaf, nasty tweet.

The United States is facing the greatest danger to its constitutional system since at least the 1950s, if not the *18*50s, and millions of people are like: Yeah, but gas, man — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 22, 2022

We get it. Like Democrats, the last thing Tom wants people talking about is the economy because for whatever reason, he’s good with people struggling as long as he can continue pushing MUH DEMOCRACY and pretending he’s superior to the rest of us who can’t stop worrying about what our heating bills will look like this winter.

He even ticked off Bernie Sanders’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Mike Casa.

Note: If you’d have told us even a year ago that we’d be writing about someone on Bernie’s team taking Tom Nichols apart we’d have laughed at you. YAY 2022.

Even socialists are getting sick and tired of Tom’s BS.

Tom responded:

And here I thought socialists would agree that consumerism and capitalist decadence are undermining our civic virtue, but social media is full of surprises https://t.co/s7bytgv5Bl — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 23, 2022

Putting gas in your car and feeding your family isn’t decadent.

What he said.

I get that political strategists have to coddle voters. I just can't. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 23, 2022

Understanding Americans care more about eating and not freezing to death is not coddling them.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see DC from our office.

the democracy defender has logged on, i guess. https://t.co/sawC7XXAkP — mike casca (@cascamike) October 23, 2022

Da da da daaaaaaa!

The American public refuses to accept the significant responsibility of its own citizens in both of those events. I've already discussed the "buying houses you can't afford" problem, but we invaded Iraq in 2003 and what demand signal did the voters send? They re-elected everyone. https://t.co/DTUNJjXQQj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 23, 2022

tom arguing that voters are responsible for the iraq war and the gfc is just incredible. when it became clear that the bush admin lied to the public, the gop got crushed at the ballot box. and homeowners didn’t create derivatives. this guy is just an ahistorical fraud. https://t.co/I4i1T2DXqW — mike casca (@cascamike) October 24, 2022

Ahistorical fraud.

That works.

If I understand this gentleman correctly, he is arguing for voting for Republicans. I think. https://t.co/LzbaxWyj6D — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 24, 2022

Now he’s just being a jerk.

your proclaimed commitment to democracy is meaningless when you hate the electorate like you do. if you were serious about the crisis we face, you’d back a real policy agenda to help people put food on the table and end the historic inequality that is endangering our democracy. https://t.co/oMinOWKxw8 — mike casca (@cascamike) October 24, 2022

Nailed it. Tom hates the electorate, and that’s all there is to it. He sees them as beneath him and too ignorant to know what’s good for them.

It’s so weird to agree with a socialist and yet here we are.

Life, man. Crazy.

***

***

