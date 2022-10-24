Good gravy.

We’re at the point where we ALMOST feel bad for picking at Biden for being a total headcase … almost. How can anyone think this behavior is NORMAL for any elected official, let alone the president and supposed leader of the free world?

Watch this.

this is fine pic.twitter.com/8qwkhCqm4Q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2022

Her face, EL OH EL.

We can’t tell if she’s annoyed that he interrupted her OR if she’s embarrassed for him for not knowing ROE.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

Heh.

I hope he can serve a third term! — Dr. Jebra Faushay PhD (@JebraFaushay) October 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Yes, she is a parody.

You know… the thing. — Nobody (@NotABot314) October 24, 2022

That look on her face as she realizes what’s going on and can’t do anything — Jack Spleenstalk (@JackSpleenstalk) October 24, 2022

It’s clear as mud. The thing and my urge is a purge of my thing and I said it once I said it yellow belly once my poppy ate an apple on a train with wheels god save China — SuperDad (@notaclue2002) October 24, 2022

Cannot take two more years of this…🥃🥃🥃 — Breach of Trust (@BreachOf) October 24, 2022

Better than the alternative.

via GIPHY

Maybe?

Ugh, we don’t know.

C’mon midterms.

***

Related:

‘American PRAVDA’ –> AP’s pathetic attempt to pretend Biden isn’t a walking, talking, dumpster fire does NOT go well, like at all

‘We have to change the subject!’ You can actually SEE the panic in Nancy Pelosi’s Botox-frozen face when asked about inflation (watch)

‘Absolute f**king MORON’: Bernie Sanders’ Dep. COS DROPS Tom Nichols in BRUTAL back and forth for mocking Americans struggling

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%