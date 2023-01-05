President Joe Biden is discussing the border crisis today. Sorry, did we say “border crisis”? We meant border situation:

OUT: Border Crisis IN: “The situation on the southwest border” pic.twitter.com/IrrRHmLIfM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

We’ve got a situation here! And what a situation it is. How did we even get in this situation anyway? After all, it’s not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America planning to sell all their earthly belongings in order to make a risky, life-threatening journey to our southern border in order to illegally cross into the United States, right? What a crazy notion!

BIDEN: "It's not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America saying 'I got a great idea. Let's sell everything we have. Let's give it to a coyote…They'll take us on a harrowing journey…then we're gonna illegally cross the border." pic.twitter.com/AZ0nsn0VW4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

It’s not like any of that is actually happening … even though that is, in fact, exactly what is happening. It’s exactly what’s been happening for a long time.

Well, I guess they’re not since they sold their table. — Scatbug (@Scatbug1) January 5, 2023

Heh. Good point.

It's probably in Spanish. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 5, 2023

Yeah they're saying it in Spanish https://t.co/bIZ3HyMVPF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2023

Also a good point.

But yeah. For eff’s sake, Joe.

They're coming in groups of 1000s. There's some conversations happening somewhere. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 5, 2023

Uh, yeah.

I mean, they kinda are. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 5, 2023

Lol that’s exactly what they are doing — reaction.gif (@TheReactionGif) January 5, 2023

Oh, to be President Joe Biden, where you can just stand up at a podium and lie through your teeth and/or demonstrate that you’re a complete and utter moron.

The Texas Tribune showed that’s exactly how it works https://t.co/19Bi0MFH3q https://t.co/2toax2KzsR — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2023

GP No, millions of people are doing literally just that, you numpty. https://t.co/mPXfsns0av — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 5, 2023

The Border Czar standing behind him should tell him that's exactly what's happening https://t.co/DX2G4MO6VU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 5, 2023

To be fair, we’re not sure Kamala Harris knows any better than Biden does.

