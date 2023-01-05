President Joe Biden is discussing the border crisis today. Sorry, did we say “border crisis”? We meant border situation:

We’ve got a situation here! And what a situation it is. How did we even get in this situation anyway? After all, it’s not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America planning to sell all their earthly belongings in order to make a risky, life-threatening journey to our southern border in order to illegally cross into the United States, right? What a crazy notion!

It’s not like any of that is actually happening … even though that is, in fact, exactly what is happening. It’s exactly what’s been happening for a long time.

Heh. Good point.

Also a good point.

But yeah. For eff’s sake, Joe.

Uh, yeah.

Oh, to be President Joe Biden, where you can just stand up at a podium and lie through your teeth and/or demonstrate that you’re a complete and utter moron.

To be fair, we’re not sure Kamala Harris knows any better than Biden does.

***

