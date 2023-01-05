President Joe Biden is discussing the border crisis today. Sorry, did we say “border crisis”? We meant border situation:
OUT: Border Crisis
IN: “The situation on the southwest border” pic.twitter.com/IrrRHmLIfM
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023
We’ve got a situation here! And what a situation it is. How did we even get in this situation anyway? After all, it’s not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America planning to sell all their earthly belongings in order to make a risky, life-threatening journey to our southern border in order to illegally cross into the United States, right? What a crazy notion!
BIDEN: "It's not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America saying 'I got a great idea. Let's sell everything we have. Let's give it to a coyote…They'll take us on a harrowing journey…then we're gonna illegally cross the border." pic.twitter.com/AZ0nsn0VW4
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023
It’s not like any of that is actually happening … even though that is, in fact, exactly what is happening. It’s exactly what’s been happening for a long time.
Well, I guess they’re not since they sold their table.
— Scatbug (@Scatbug1) January 5, 2023
Heh. Good point.
It's probably in Spanish.
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 5, 2023
Yeah they're saying it in Spanish https://t.co/bIZ3HyMVPF
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2023
Also a good point.
But yeah. For eff’s sake, Joe.
They're coming in groups of 1000s. There's some conversations happening somewhere.
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 5, 2023
Uh, yeah.
I mean, they kinda are.
— 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 5, 2023
That’s literally how it happens. https://t.co/VHLb2LI8DW
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 5, 2023
That’s actually what is happening. https://t.co/P5FSXEW1a5
— EEE (@EEElverhoy) January 5, 2023
Lol that’s exactly what they are doing
— reaction.gif (@TheReactionGif) January 5, 2023
It literally is. https://t.co/P0Z09ufLmK
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) January 5, 2023
Oh, to be President Joe Biden, where you can just stand up at a podium and lie through your teeth and/or demonstrate that you’re a complete and utter moron.
The Texas Tribune showed that’s exactly how it works https://t.co/19Bi0MFH3q https://t.co/2toax2KzsR
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 5, 2023
GP No, millions of people are doing literally just that, you numpty. https://t.co/mPXfsns0av
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 5, 2023
The Border Czar standing behind him should tell him that's exactly what's happening https://t.co/DX2G4MO6VU
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 5, 2023
To be fair, we’re not sure Kamala Harris knows any better than Biden does.
***
