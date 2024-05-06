Former 'Obama Guy' and Tea Company CEO Clutches Pearls Over Police Officers Carrying Guns on Campus

The Left is nothing if not a study in hypocrisy and double standards. On on hand, they'll tell you private ownership of guns should be banned because only police need guns and will protect you.

But then when police show up with guns, they lose their minds. Because guns are big and scary.

Brandon Friedman, a self-described 'Obama guy', tea company CEO, and columnist is aghast -- aghast, we tell you -- that police showing up to college campus protests carry guns.

These two law enforcement officers, dressed for combat against college kids with tents and signs, are carrying four guns like absolute clowns https://t.co/Z44bQ7G5wM pic.twitter.com/eZFdTBcsRD — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 5, 2024

Tell us you know nothing about law enforcement without telling us you know nothing about law enforcement.

He locked down replies after things started going off the rails for him.

“Only police should have the scary guns.”



“Wait not like that.”



STFU clown. — Shadz (@Shadzey1) May 6, 2024

Amen.

In 'Call of Duty' or what?

Cry harder. Don’t break the law. — Steve Austin, anti-bully (@saustin_moco) May 5, 2024

Yep. It's that simple.

Share more tactical knowledge, tea guy — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) May 6, 2024

He's gotta be an expert, after all.

Wow, I hope you and they get through this alright, Brandon. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) May 5, 2024

Might need a safe space.

Maybe you should tell them it's a gun free zone. — Mac (@macthekabar) May 6, 2024

Let us know how that works out for you, Brandon.

Well, clowns vs clowns seems like a fair fight. — Buckley376 (@Buckley376) May 6, 2024

A very fair fight.

you people are so exhausting pic.twitter.com/rLeCWFslEl — Brian Stofiel (@BrianStofiel) May 6, 2024

They never realize their rules will bite them in the butt one day.

The second you people blocked Jewish students from going to class and laid one hand on them the guns become necessary you asshat… https://t.co/CGcePUwi9y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 6, 2024

Yep.

Also, this is an excellent catch:

Like we said: if the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

"Why won't they let us block, harass, and assault Jews in peace?" https://t.co/no4JWxHcUC — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 6, 2024

'Darned police not letting us do an antisemitism!' - the protesters, probably.

We're have violent racist groups on campus. It's not all of them, but enough of them.



If the KKK was having a protest, you would expect the same.



That is who they are, and I'm glad they are being treated as such. https://t.co/7UKoexIuV3 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 6, 2024

Brandon would wet himself if these groups were affiliated with the KKK.

Tea. Company.

Brandon supports terrorists and thinks they should be given free rein to commit mayhem. https://t.co/Ua0NPYkW2W — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 6, 2024

Only way to interpret this.

Liberals:

We need bigger government

We need UBI

We need gun control - only LE should have guns



Also liberals- OMG Look at those LEOs carrying guns! What if they use them against a violent protester?



Y'all are a damn joke.#GunControl #2A #2ndAmendment #Protests #CampusProtests https://t.co/K1zHwdJTDz — Andrea 🇺🇸 (@louisanamom) May 6, 2024

A very unfunny joke.

Solid advice.

I thought they only wanted police to have guns. https://t.co/ME21Qx19xq — Listless Vessel (@kirapapa) May 6, 2024

So did we. What changed, Brandon?