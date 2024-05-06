Former 'Obama Guy' and Tea Company CEO Clutches Pearls Over Police Officers Carrying Guns on Campus

Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 06, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is nothing if not a study in hypocrisy and double standards. On on hand, they'll tell you private ownership of guns should be banned because only police need guns and will protect you.

But then when police show up with guns, they lose their minds. Because guns are big and scary.

Brandon Friedman, a self-described 'Obama guy', tea company CEO, and columnist is aghast -- aghast, we tell you -- that police showing up to college campus protests carry guns.

Tell us you know nothing about law enforcement without telling us you know nothing about law enforcement.

He locked down replies after things started going off the rails for him.

Amen.

In 'Call of Duty' or what?

Yep. It's that simple.

He's gotta be an expert, after all.

Might need a safe space.

Let us know how that works out for you, Brandon.

A very fair fight.

They never realize their rules will bite them in the butt one day.

Yep.

Also, this is an excellent catch:

Like we said: if the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

'Darned police not letting us do an antisemitism!' - the protesters, probably.

Brandon would wet himself if these groups were affiliated with the KKK.

Tea. Company.

Only way to interpret this.

A very unfunny joke.

Solid advice.

So did we. What changed, Brandon?

