The Democrats are facing a midterm wipeout of possibly historic proportions, and they know it. The Biden White House again today is dealing with that with their usual strategy: Lying and projecting like crazy.

President Biden’s gaslight-a-palooza today looked a bit like a hostage video with his economic advisers in the background. Biden blamed Republicans for what’s happened since a Democrat has been in the Oval Office while Dems have controlled Congress:

Joe Biden accuses Republicans of wanting to "crash the economy." pic.twitter.com/d7iD9vt4Zv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2022

So. Much. Projection.

But Biden’s economic advisers can pat themselves on the back for coming up with another “MAGA”-related scapegoat:

Imagine not being embarrassed to say that. Trickle down? Feels more like we’re being trickled on.

Holy crap! This can’t be real. HIS administration has literally crashed our economy. — Danielle 🧙‍♀️🎃 (@daniellemerrim1) October 21, 2022

They know what's coming. They are setting the groundwork up to blame the Rs for his disaster. — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) October 21, 2022

Recession will be their new favorite word in 2023. — Joof (@reyfro2000) October 21, 2022

Biden knows a full blown recession is coming next year. This is him trying to get out in front of the blame and everyone knows it. https://t.co/dwCoD6sdkx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2022

Biden also asked people to look at what he inherited vs. what he’s done. Ok, fine:

BIDEN: "Look at what I've inherited and what I've done!" When Biden took office, inflation was at 1.4% and gas prices were at $2.39/gal. Today, inflation is at 8.2% and gas prices are at $3.82/gal. pic.twitter.com/K6VWPJLSWT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2022

The Dems claim there’s no recession, but when January of next year rolls around it’ll be the “worst economy ever” and Republicans will be blamed. The media will of course happily go along.

Biden had a prediction that will age as badly as everything else he says:

Biden on the midterms: "The polls have been all over the place. I think we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days because we're seeing the good news on the economy." pic.twitter.com/GiUQG93tN6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2022

BIDEN: Democrats will win in the midterms because "we're starting to see some of the good news on the economy." pic.twitter.com/dHFGyYbNkz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2022

Good luck with that!

***

***

