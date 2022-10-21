The Democrats are facing a midterm wipeout of possibly historic proportions, and they know it. The Biden White House again today is dealing with that with their usual strategy: Lying and projecting like crazy.

President Biden’s gaslight-a-palooza today looked a bit like a hostage video with his economic advisers in the background. Biden blamed Republicans for what’s happened since a Democrat has been in the Oval Office while Dems have controlled Congress:

So. Much. Projection.

But Biden’s economic advisers can pat themselves on the back for coming up with another “MAGA”-related scapegoat:

Imagine not being embarrassed to say that. Trickle down? Feels more like we’re being trickled on.

Biden also asked people to look at what he inherited vs. what he’s done. Ok, fine:

The Dems claim there’s no recession, but when January of next year rolls around it’ll be the “worst economy ever” and Republicans will be blamed. The media will of course happily go along.

Biden had a prediction that will age as badly as everything else he says:

Good luck with that!

