President Biden was in Pennsylvania yesterday campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate(s) John Fetterman and/or his wife Gisele (it’s unclear at this point which one is the actual candidate), and much to our surprise, Biden endorsed the Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Well, Biden endorsed Oz in a roundabout sort of way:

Biden says Oz is for "undoing everything we have done" https://t.co/7dY6aDcduM pic.twitter.com/CgnAjpymRy — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2022

Promise? Dr. Oz no doubt will appreciate that endorsement!

What an odd endorsement for oz — Mark Tonskin (@MTonskin) October 21, 2022

Biden also continues to warn about “MAGA Republicans” even though that rhetoric doesn’t seem to be moving the needle in the direction of the Democrats. If anything, quite the opposite.

President Biden said on Thursday at a fundraiser for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) that his opponent Mehmet Oz (R) is for “undoing everything we have done.” “It’s a choice: what direction do you want to see this country going?” said Biden, discussing the upcoming election on Nov. 8. The president criticized the GOP for what he described as the party’s extremism, saying that “MAGA Republicans,” referring to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, are going in a different direction than the rest of America.

Republicans will “undo everything we have done”? Many are counting on it:

Sounds perfect! — Chris May (@chiege57) October 21, 2022

I would like to undo this. pic.twitter.com/UdMcsJR1im — max (@MaxNordau) October 21, 2022

Sounds like an endorsement. Undoing record inflation would be a good start! https://t.co/WjzUNkFR53 — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) October 21, 2022

Yes please! And throw in some energy independence and border security while we’re at it.

This is a ringing endorsement for Oz by Joe Biden! 😂 https://t.co/lhrdA9wT5u — PAW-Patriotic American Warrior (@PhilChmieleski) October 21, 2022

Come on @JoeBiden … Stop trying to get me to vote for Oz. https://t.co/faLa6uwYnG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 21, 2022

He’s helping!

***

***

