Today President Biden went to Pennsylvania to rally the troops (in his own way) to get behind the apparent co-candidacy of John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele.

John Fetterman didn’t even speak at his own rally, and judging from his wife’s response to a reporter asking a completely fair question, he wasn’t allowed to talk at other times as well:

Wow, that was like watching a “lid” get called in real time!

Good question. Maybe the rest of the media could ask about it.

And those are more questions the media should be asking but won’t (for the most part).

Considering the Dems’ midterm prospects, perhaps the song should have been the one the Titanic band played as the ship sank.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

