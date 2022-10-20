Today President Biden went to Pennsylvania to rally the troops (in his own way) to get behind the apparent co-candidacy of John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele.

John Fetterman didn’t even speak at his own rally, and judging from his wife’s response to a reporter asking a completely fair question, he wasn’t allowed to talk at other times as well:

I attempted to ask Lt. Gov. John Fetterman if he was satisfied on the construction progress of the Fern Hollow Bridge prior to @POTUS Biden's speech on October 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fetterman's wife tells me that they are there to celebrate and not do interviews. pic.twitter.com/LfLaXMZTpB — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) October 20, 2022

Reporter: “Mr. Fetterman, are you satisfied with the progress of the bridge?” John Fetterman: *says nothing* Gisele Fetterman: “We’re not doing interviews. We’re here to celebrate.”pic.twitter.com/8jD03NZnrz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Wow, that was like watching a “lid” get called in real time!

Why couldn’t he decline on his own behalf? https://t.co/iSUzhrhhvY — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 20, 2022

Good question. Maybe the rest of the media could ask about it.

If he is unable to even answer a few questions, why would a spouse allow him to be in this campaign? Honest question. https://t.co/yVIbzygfrE — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) October 20, 2022

Real question. If he can't answer a question about a bridge, how is he going to debate on the Senate floor?https://t.co/9FE4SCxMqo — Just a Bama Gal (@derrickstheman) October 20, 2022

And those are more questions the media should be asking but won’t (for the most part).

Is the violin music being played there to keep him calm and under control? https://t.co/P1N4FdedeM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2022

Considering the Dems’ midterm prospects, perhaps the song should have been the one the Titanic band played as the ship sank.

