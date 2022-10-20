President Biden campaigned for Democrat Senate candidate(s) John and/or Gisele Fetterman in Pennsylvania today. During Biden’s speech (Fetterman didn’t even speak on stage) he reminded Pennsylvanians how much money he’s spent:

BIDEN: "I signed into law a once-in-a-generation investment…over a billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars!" pic.twitter.com/MWPragqyqq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

Yeah, we know — thanks for the extra inflation, Joe!

Even though Biden was holding one microphone with two others nearby, the audio at one point cut out:

Biden's mic gets cut off: "I knew he'd come here and do this." pic.twitter.com/oKlOSzizPl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

At the end of his speech, Biden again did the thing where he gets lost trying to find his way off the stage:

Joe Biden gets lost…againpic.twitter.com/K3DPdPfaar — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 20, 2022

How is it possible that Joe Biden never knows how to leave the stage? Every speech. He’s always lost if there isn’t someone to immediately grab his elbow and lead him. pic.twitter.com/VnqVkEMoeE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2022

Add all this up and it seems like it could serve as a metaphor for what’s going to happen in the midterms next month.

Did he salute something? — A sensible person (@Dr_Mantis619) October 20, 2022

Yeah…I think the teleprompter. — jason andrews (@j_andrews4321) October 20, 2022

The teleprompter has served Biden loyally, though the president might not always return the favor:

