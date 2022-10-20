President Biden campaigned for Democrat Senate candidate(s) John and/or Gisele Fetterman in Pennsylvania today. During Biden’s speech (Fetterman didn’t even speak on stage) he reminded Pennsylvanians how much money he’s spent:

Yeah, we know — thanks for the extra inflation, Joe!

Even though Biden was holding one microphone with two others nearby, the audio at one point cut out:

At the end of his speech, Biden again did the thing where he gets lost trying to find his way off the stage:

Trending

Add all this up and it seems like it could serve as a metaphor for what’s going to happen in the midterms next month.

The teleprompter has served Biden loyally, though the president might not always return the favor:

***

Related:

Whoops! Biden just said the quiet part out loud to Gisele Fetterman

John Fetterman got rid of his trademark hoodie in favor of something fancier to greet Biden

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenJohn FettermanPennsylvania