President Biden is in Pennsylvania today to campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, and hopefully all the power needed for the teleprompters doesn’t cause any brownouts in the rest of the state.

In any case, Fetterman put aside his trademark hoodie for something fancier for when he meets Biden:

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman among the state and local officials greeting President Biden as he arrives in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Olrv8OLpMi — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 20, 2022

Tailors… who needs ’em!?

I guess we now know why he never wears suits. https://t.co/c0pluy4DqT — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) October 20, 2022

No sir, we are a human man, not three raccoons in a trench coat pic.twitter.com/VRGt1vipga — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 20, 2022

I don’t agree with him on policy but sartorially I feel his pain https://t.co/ze1T4HW41y — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) October 20, 2022

Fetterman is auditioning as Henchman #6 in new Bond film. https://t.co/UZu7K6Vojc — Ross Allen (@rossallen3) October 20, 2022

Maybe Fetterman’s a Belieber:

