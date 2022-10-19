Back when Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign mocked John Fetterman for having unhealthy dietary habits, that sort of thing was the lowest of low blows. How dare you point out that a guy — who, as we would come to learn, didn’t take his doctor’s advice and chose instead to spurn a healthy lifestyle and the opportunity to get his serious health issues under control — hasn’t been taking good care of himself and that could prove to be a problem if he wants to be a U.S. Senator.

But things have changed, apparently, and now it’s time to Make Mockery of Political Opponents Great Again. Provided those political opponents have an (R) after their name, of course. Like it was fine to make fun of Donald Trump for eating McDonalds because Orange Man Bad, even though Donald Trump didn’t regularly forget how to dress himself or finish a three-word sentence that he’d started.

Yep, here’s where the Fetterman campaign is at now:

The most obscene comments + weirdest moments + dangerous scams Our new Dr. Oz meme generator has it all. Check it out: https://t.co/7x9o1f2qTA Have fun everyone 😅 pic.twitter.com/vXIM7Nd9Hd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 19, 2022

Makin’ memes, baby!

This is what your time is wasted on? Cmon man, do better and discuss issues pertaining to us. — Jay Burger (@jasonburger1) October 19, 2022

Can’t he do both?

Truth be told, we don’t really have a problem with memes. We use them all the time, and as a general rule, the Right is pretty good at them. No, our main issue with this is that Fetterman is supposed to be above petty stuff like this.

Also, why is Dr. Oz so mean to me https://t.co/tYEQRhfImX — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 19, 2022

It’s OK, though. Fetterman’s entitled to his fun.

Of course, so are we. And we see no reason why we can’t enjoy ourselves.

“Me serious adult. Memes funny. Vote meme guy. Har Har.” pic.twitter.com/uRrRL5AwA7 — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 19, 2022

It’s definitely what he deserves.

FETTERMAN: “Send me to Washington, D.C. to take on—to make sure I push back against work to work.” pic.twitter.com/comvzeyNF8 — max (@MaxNordau) October 19, 2022

Can I get a meme where he pulls a shotgun on an African American Jogger? I mean you say it has it all — John Cruise (@Crewzer2day) October 19, 2022

Fettermemes could definitely use some work. It’s far from perfect. Still, they’re really trying hard over there.

Gotta respect the hustle, building an entire political campaign out of trolling a guy who can speak and understand spoken language https://t.co/tYEQRgXz8P — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 19, 2022

***

***

