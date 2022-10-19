Back when Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign mocked John Fetterman for having unhealthy dietary habits, that sort of thing was the lowest of low blows. How dare you point out that a guy — who, as we would come to learn, didn’t take his doctor’s advice and chose instead to spurn a healthy lifestyle and the opportunity to get his serious health issues under control — hasn’t been taking good care of himself and that could prove to be a problem if he wants to be a U.S. Senator.

But things have changed, apparently, and now it’s time to Make Mockery of Political Opponents Great Again. Provided those political opponents have an (R) after their name, of course. Like it was fine to make fun of Donald Trump for eating McDonalds because Orange Man Bad, even though Donald Trump didn’t regularly forget how to dress himself or finish a three-word sentence that he’d started.

Yep, here’s where the Fetterman campaign is at now:

Makin’ memes, baby!

Can’t he do both?

Truth be told, we don’t really have a problem with memes. We use them all the time, and as a general rule, the Right is pretty good at them. No, our main issue with this is that Fetterman is supposed to be above petty stuff like this.

It’s OK, though. Fetterman’s entitled to his fun.

Of course, so are we. And we see no reason why we can’t enjoy ourselves.

It’s definitely what he deserves.

Fettermemes could definitely use some work. It’s far from perfect. Still, they’re really trying hard over there.

