President Biden was in Pennsylvania today to campaign for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman. You might not be surprised to know that Fetterman didn’t even speak at his own campaign event, but Biden did and at one point seem to confirm some suspicions:

Biden, in Pittsburgh, to @giselefetterman: "Gisele, you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 20, 2022

Yep, that’s what Biden said:

Biden to John Fetterman's wife: "You're gonna be a great lady in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/xDqiY35ucc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022

The Rolling Stone reporter who deleted a tweet calling Gisele Fetterman the “de facto candidate” was apparently right all along.

Biden saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/MbSxMX5Frz — Area Man (@lheal) October 20, 2022

Biden is single-handedly tightening the race in Pennsylvania. — Kabris (@KabrisLite) October 20, 2022

Even Biden knows she's the "de facto candidate." https://t.co/pukjIFgHbF — The Demosthenes Project (@DemosthenesGame) October 20, 2022

Way to go, Joe!

Joe admitting the trojan horse? — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) October 20, 2022

pic.twitter.com/0CzL7s2Tm7 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 20, 2022

LOL.

***

Related:

John Fetterman got rid of his trademark hoodie in favor of something fancier to greet Biden

Video features some murderers whom John Fetterman thinks are more like Morgan Freeman than Hannibal Lecter

Gisele Fetterman says NBC journo should face ‘consequences’ over revealing interview with her husband

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!