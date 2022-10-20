President Biden was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman (or perhaps more accurately put, his wife) today.

John Fetterman didn’t even deliver a speech at his own rally, and his wife Gisele reminded a reporter with questions that it was a time of “celebration” and not for asking for responses from the Senate candidate. In other words, the closing midterm strategy is to keep Fetterman from talking to the media or in debates.

Later in the day, while still with an elusive Fetterman at a different location, Biden was asked why he’s not being asked to campaign for more Democrats. Feel free to decipher his answer any way you can:

Ah, OK. We think we know what he said… sort of.

SO true. Fetterman’s wife probably would have prohibited any response. However, Biden’s people should have brought their Easter bunny with them.

All is well!

Except not nearly as funny, unfortunately.

***

