President Biden was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman (or perhaps more accurately put, his wife) today.

John Fetterman didn’t even deliver a speech at his own rally, and his wife Gisele reminded a reporter with questions that it was a time of “celebration” and not for asking for responses from the Senate candidate. In other words, the closing midterm strategy is to keep Fetterman from talking to the media or in debates.

Later in the day, while still with an elusive Fetterman at a different location, Biden was asked why he’s not being asked to campaign for more Democrats. Feel free to decipher his answer any way you can:

What a mess. Reporter tries to ask Fetterman a question. Fetterman runs away. Then he asks Biden a question. Biden runs up to his face and mumbles something unintelligible. pic.twitter.com/JVNmSmEgdW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022

Ah, OK. We think we know what he said… sort of.

Say what you want about Fetterman, but at least he had sense enough to walk away. https://t.co/Q9GDUHp8tF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 21, 2022

SO true. Fetterman’s wife probably would have prohibited any response. However, Biden’s people should have brought their Easter bunny with them.

How anyone thinks he's fit to be walking around in public, let alone sitting in the White House is beyond me. https://t.co/Uoexdz1lQK — TugboatPhil 🇺🇸 (@TugboatPhil) October 21, 2022

All is well!

When you get pulled over and the officer asks you how many beers you've had. https://t.co/AVRiIEJHSm — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 21, 2022

I’d like to see the captions to this. https://t.co/502cPNYXcN — MAGA Force Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) October 21, 2022

Except not nearly as funny, unfortunately.

***

Related:

Storyteller in Chief Joe Biden seems to have spun another yarn at Fetterman rally

The Recount: Dr. Mehmet Oz ‘takes the moral low ground,’ asks if John Fetterman’s wife will be senator if he wins

Gisele Fetterman tells reporter trying to ask her husband a question that Biden’s event is a celebration and not for interviews

Biden reminds Pennsylvanians he’s spent ‘over a billion 200, a trillion, 200 billion dollars’ (then gets lost again leaving the stage)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!