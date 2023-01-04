In light of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, many were wondering if President Joe Biden would be traveling to the Vatican for the funeral. After all, President Biden is a devout Catholic. The most devout, most Catholic of devout Catholics.

Oddly enough, at yesterday’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden would not be going to Pope Benedict’s funeral — in accordance with the Vatican’s wishes:

Joe Biden will not attend Pope Benedict XVI's funeral, per request of the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/Q7VcYEhnei — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) January 3, 2023

Huh.

“Per the request of the Vatican” How embarrassing. https://t.co/Lx6MHUDzXc — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2023

Jean-Pierre’s pronunciation of “emeritus” is very interesting, isn’t it? She makes it sound like a disease. “I’ve got a scorching case of emeritis!”

Anyway, wonder why Pope Benedict and the Vatican requested that he send the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See instead of Joe Biden.

Why would the Vatican request Biden not attend the funeral? Odd. — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) January 3, 2023

So weird, right?

sarc on/

Thought he was supposed to be a Catholic. Seems odd.

/sarc off — GrandMomsterMel 🤶🎄 (@MomsterMel) January 4, 2023

Guess we’re really left with no choice but to speculate on why Biden’s presence at the funeral has not been requested and will apparently not be needed.

They only want real catholics. — Rob (@Backnine59) January 4, 2023

In all fairness, the ServiceMaster bill after the last visit was substantial. — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) January 4, 2023

They're just trying to maintain some dignity. — E (@ETSchirm) January 4, 2023

It could be because of any or all of the above.

***

Update:

For what it’s worth, here’s Biden’s own explanation for his absence at the funeral (if you’re able to make it out over all the ambient noise):

“You're not attending [Pope Benedict’s] funeral tomorrow… Why?" BIDEN: "Well, why do you think? “You tell me!” BIDEN: "You know why." pic.twitter.com/Wo521Msozh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

***

Related:

Joe Biden claims that the Pope ‘was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion,’ but some people seem skeptical

Jill Biden tried but just wasn’t fast enough to rescue devout Catholic Joe Biden from a very important question about abortion

Devout Catholic Joe Biden explains that ‘that the existence of human life and being is a question’ in ‘all basic mainstream religions’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!