As we told you, earlier today, President Joe Biden issued an official statement regarding the very real possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. His statement was problematic on a few levels, not the least of which is that he’s been parading himself as a “devout Catholic” despite a remarkable public shift toward abortion advocacy.

Speaking to reporters, Biden suggested that his pro-abort trajectory has also become deeply personal as well:

Biden: "Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question." pic.twitter.com/vLlJzGSJnk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2022

Is that what all basic mainstream religions have concluded? Could someone point us to when that happened, because we must’ve missed it.

Which religions are those? https://t.co/5UOnP2ulDp — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 3, 2022

Umm. What religion questions human being existence? — Steve (@ncslumdawg) May 3, 2022

Give us a list, Joe. We’re officially intrigued. We had no idea this sort of debate was going on within the basic mainstream religions under our noses this whole time!

“Fearfully and wonderfully made” “I knew you in the womb” isn’t much of a question kemosabe. https://t.co/Hqv6vCpXZc — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 3, 2022

No need to go quoting from the Bible at Joe Biden. The man’s a devout Catholic, after all. So you’re not telling him anything he doesn’t already know.

Which is what makes this even more sickening and twisted.

As senile and incoherent as it is vile. https://t.co/DNAaE0SFon — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 3, 2022

“Senile,” “incoherent,” and “vile.” That’s Joe Biden in a nutshell.

There’s actually zero debate over when “life begins” scientifically. None. As for somehow saying this about religions, that’s just bizarre. Either way, the only debate is when life is at the point of being protected, not when it “begins.” There’s only one first stage to living. https://t.co/6WWZRkaVBW — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) May 3, 2022

Based on the evidence we’ve been presented with, we have no choice but to conclude that Joe Biden doesn’t actually care about the existence of a human life and being.

“Devout Catholic.” As if.

So much for Catholicism. https://t.co/MBLZfJgfev — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 3, 2022

Joe Biden is a devout liberal. Leftism is his only religion now.

Biden is essentially stumping for Molech. — Area Man (@lheal) May 3, 2022

