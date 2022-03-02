It’s Ash Wednesday, a very important and meaningful day in the Catholic faith.

And As a “devout Catholic” himself, Joe Biden no doubt understands the significance.

As a “devout Catholic,” Joe Biden also understands why so many Catholics cannot in good conscience support abortion.

Or maybe he doesn’t. He at least doesn’t want to get into a debate with anyone on theology:

We can’t help but notice that Dr. Jill Biden looks a little panicked there. Anyone else see it?

Seriously.

If we had to guess, we’d guess that it’s because she knows who she’s married to and knows that she’s married to someone who should never, ever go off script.

Too bad Jill wasn’t fast enough to yank Joe away before he started talking.

Indeed he would. He may even have signed it today, on Ash Wednesday.

