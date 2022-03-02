It’s Ash Wednesday, a very important and meaningful day in the Catholic faith.

Joe Biden says he is giving up "all sweets" for Lent. "And you know me, I start off with dessert. No ice cream. Nothing." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 2, 2022

And As a “devout Catholic” himself, Joe Biden no doubt understands the significance.

As a “devout Catholic,” Joe Biden also understands why so many Catholics cannot in good conscience support abortion.

Or maybe he doesn’t. He at least doesn’t want to get into a debate with anyone on theology:

REPORTER: "As a Catholic, why do you support abortion?" BIDEN: "I don't want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know…I'm not going to make a judgement for other people." REPORTER: "But you're Catholic!" pic.twitter.com/KR7njW1cW9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

We can’t help but notice that Dr. Jill Biden looks a little panicked there. Anyone else see it?

Jill Biden tries to pull Joe away from a debate on abortion with a reporter https://t.co/HWzwIdJaMd — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 2, 2022

Lady Biden to The Rescue… — David Theus (@DavidTheus) March 2, 2022

As soon as Biden got asked that question, Jill was like… pic.twitter.com/KoEpKr2mNt — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 2, 2022

Seriously.

Why is the First Lady pulling the President away from reporters? https://t.co/uzWyk1EEsW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2022

If we had to guess, we’d guess that it’s because she knows who she’s married to and knows that she’s married to someone who should never, ever go off script.

look at jill trying to shield him from tough questions… https://t.co/xhGDBqTVi2 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 2, 2022

Jill pinching his arm is all you need to know about the Biden presidency. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/HWyIBTyg0R — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) March 2, 2022

There is ALWAYS a handler close by. This time it was "dr" Jill. — 🍊🇺🇲NCDH (@smokintiger) March 2, 2022

Nothing exudes strength to the world than being dragged away by your wife while answering questions by the media. https://t.co/M7o5DaH8LV — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) March 2, 2022

Too bad Jill wasn’t fast enough to yank Joe away before he started talking.

This has always been the most cowardly position on abortion. First of all, Biden wants to compel us to do all kinds of things based on his moral outlook. But if he believes the unborn is a life — as he's claimed — supporting abortion is also a "judgement for other people." https://t.co/LqapG4OrIh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 2, 2022

And Biden supports government-funded abortion on demand until crowning. That's the bill Democrats recently tried to pass, that he would sign. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 2, 2022

Indeed he would. He may even have signed it today, on Ash Wednesday.

With ashes on his forehead… https://t.co/lWw4rlPAq7 — Thomas Peters 🤦‍♂️ (@AmericanPapist) March 2, 2022

Translation: I'm a Catholic when it suits me to appear virtuous and holy… sort of a smorgasbord Catholic if you will… https://t.co/DhkgHgOK56 — PJB “We fight for our freedom, for our children” (@PJBottoms4) March 2, 2022

Today marks Ash Wednesday, and the pro abortion, fake catholic, Biden got his ashes. #Hypocrite https://t.co/yZFfR5ZcOq — Bad Kitty For Congress 😼🌹 (@pepesgrandma) March 2, 2022

May this be the Lent he repents. https://t.co/nAxabQ645j — Thy Geekdom Come (@ThyGeekdomCome) March 2, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video