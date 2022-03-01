Thank God for the Democratic Party. If not for them, who would think of the children?

See, the children are our future. And the only way to ensure our future is to … make it legal to murder as many of them as possible?

Schumer's first order of business after recess: Holding a vote for the first time in Senate history on a bill to enshrine in federal law a right to abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy. https://t.co/Ufgsq8iR4M pic.twitter.com/Es9aIcPCRs — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 22, 2022

These are Chuck Schumer and Democrats’ priorities.

What a shame that Republicans couldn’t get on board:

Sen. Manchin still opposed to moving forward and Dems’ abortion rights bill tonight, per side. And GOP Sens. Collins and Murkowski just introduced bill to codify Roe V. Wade; Murkowski says Dems’ bill “goes too far.” Looking like 49-51 with full attendance, which this won’t have — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 28, 2022

How embarrassing for Schumer.

And how telling with regard to the Democratic Party.

BREAKING: The bill that would make killing unborn babies all the way until birth legal under federal law fails to advance in the Senate. Every Democrat except Manchin voted for it; Every Republican voted against it. Every Democrat in the House except one voted for the bill too. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2022

Abortion after 20 weeks is only legal in seven countries across the world. America is one of them. Every Democrat in the entire U.S. Congress except two believe it should be legal at any time for any reason. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2022

America is ostensibly a civilized country. But what, pray tell, is civilized about trying to legalize murder?

Crazy that Schumer led this week, of all weeks, with an abortion bill to begin with — let alone a deeply unpopular late-term abortion bill https://t.co/uibwVJerwW — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 1, 2022

I wish I was surprised at the extremism on display there. https://t.co/7orGmQkZsj — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 1, 2022

Only one Senate Democrat and one House Democrat were willing to take a stand against a bill that never should’ve been on the table.

This deserves your attention. What a travesty that every Democrat but Manchin voted on this grotesque piece of legislation! https://t.co/ttUsszZw8J — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 1, 2022

Y'all remember this when you think of Sinema or Kelly as "moderate" or "mainstream" Democrats. https://t.co/60pxdyXhfl — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 1, 2022

Taking a stand against the “right” to murder children up to birth shouldn’t even be a moderate position; it should be the default position. It should be the decent position. It should be the moral position. How revolting that nearly every Democrat in Congress can’t or won’t see it that way.

Killing babies up until birth to own the Trumpers, right @ProjectLincoln? — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 1, 2022

Don’t ever complain to me about “right wing extremists” https://t.co/19HpRcsl0A — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2022

Over 80% of the country opposes the abortion law that all but two Democrats in Congress just voted for. You need to stop and really think about implications of that. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2022

