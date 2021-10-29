Devout Catholic President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis today, where they discussed President Joe Biden’s devout Catholicism.

ROME (AP) — Biden, said abortion didn't come up in meeting with Francis, says pope told him he should 'keep receiving Communion.' — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 29, 2021

Abortion didn’t come up? OK. We’re willing to let Biden get away with that one. But this business about the Pope telling him to keep receiving Communion? That’s a little more difficult to swallow.

According to Joe Biden, Pope Francis said he should keep receiving Communion because he’s “a good Catholic.”

Question to Biden: Did the issue of abortion come up at all? Biden: No…We just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion Question: Did you discuss the U.S. Conference of Bishops? BIDEN: That’s a private conversation. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 29, 2021

Biden must be one of those really progressive devout Catholics.

“Good Catholic” has a different meaning today. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸🎃 (@MatthewBetley) October 29, 2021

We’d like to hear from Pope Francis on this. Actually, we’re gonna need to hear from Pope Francis on this.

Can we get a confirmation on this, @Pontifex? https://t.co/nuRZQh2vz1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 29, 2021

Is there some video we can watch, or … ?

Zero chance that the Pope said that. ZERO https://t.co/maxVShsXvk — NoPartyT-Unsophisticated (@Twin66) October 29, 2021

Someone’s fibbing. Wonder who? — Ann DeHaven (@AnnDeHaven) October 29, 2021

So basically, Joe Biden lied to the Pope. https://t.co/k1YdFoUjg4 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 29, 2021

Basically.