Devout Catholic President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis today, where they discussed President Joe Biden’s devout Catholicism.

Abortion didn’t come up? OK. We’re willing to let Biden get away with that one. But this business about the Pope telling him to keep receiving Communion? That’s a little more difficult to swallow.

According to Joe Biden, Pope Francis said he should keep receiving Communion because he’s “a good Catholic.”

Biden must be one of those really progressive devout Catholics.

We’d like to hear from Pope Francis on this. Actually, we’re gonna need to hear from Pope Francis on this.

Is there some video we can watch, or … ?

Basically.

