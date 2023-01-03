Ron DeSantis was re-inaugurated as Governor of Florida today, and it sounds like he’s a big hit over there:

The Free State of Florida: Governor DeSantis Inauguration 2023 https://t.co/wuVXdA7OSt — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 3, 2023

This bit in particular deserves some extra attention:

.@RonDeSantisFL: "Florida has led the way in preserving what the father of our country called the sacred fire of liberty…We do not run from this responsibility. We welcome it, we will be on our guard, we will stand firm in the faith, we will be courageous, we will be strong." pic.twitter.com/4r0OoFpe8y — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 3, 2023

Lots of references to the founding fathers in today's inauguration: https://t.co/oZzXh20aTE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 3, 2023

Guy knows how to deliver a compelling speech, that’s for damn sure.

DeSantis is spitting fire at his inauguration and it boggles my mind there’s even a debate of whether he should be the 2024 nominee. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2023

Actually, Bonchie, it’s funny you should mention the 2024 presidential race in light of DeSantis’ speech. Because, as National Review’s Dan McLaughlin points out, George Washington got a shout-out:

DeSantis quoting Washington's first inaugural address as president. https://t.co/qz24NvG2Tw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 3, 2023

Here’s what McLaughlin is referring to (emphasis ours):

I dwell on this prospect with every satisfaction which an ardent love for my country can inspire, since there is no truth more thoroughly established than that there exists in the economy and course of nature an indissoluble union between virtue and happiness; between duty and advantage; between the genuine maxims of an honest and magnanimous policy and the solid rewards of public prosperity and felicity; since we ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained; and since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered, perhaps, as deeply, as finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.

Of course, Washington’s first inaugural address was a banger, to say the least, and it’s entirely possible that DeSantis is quoting it just because of that. But maybe there’s more to it than that.

This seems to be DeSantis unofficially announcing https://t.co/yIbwgUDpRr — Brad Pritts (@BradleyPritts) January 3, 2023

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

***

