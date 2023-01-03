Ron DeSantis was re-inaugurated as Governor of Florida today, and it sounds like he’s a big hit over there:

This bit in particular deserves some extra attention:

Trending

Guy knows how to deliver a compelling speech, that’s for damn sure.

Actually, Bonchie, it’s funny you should mention the 2024 presidential race in light of DeSantis’ speech. Because, as National Review’s Dan McLaughlin points out, George Washington got a shout-out:

Here’s what McLaughlin is referring to (emphasis ours):

I dwell on this prospect with every satisfaction which an ardent love for my country can inspire, since there is no truth more thoroughly established than that there exists in the economy and course of nature an indissoluble union between virtue and happiness; between duty and advantage; between the genuine maxims of an honest and magnanimous policy and the solid rewards of public prosperity and felicity; since we ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained; and since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the republican model of government are justly considered, perhaps, as deeply, as finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.

Of course, Washington’s first inaugural address was a banger, to say the least, and it’s entirely possible that DeSantis is quoting it just because of that. But maybe there’s more to it than that.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

***

Related:

Gov. DeSantis makes it VERY clear what’ll happen to ‘Great Reset’ policies if they reach Fla.

Ben Shapiro greets new Vanity Fair piece on ‘terrifying’ DeSantis presidency with respect it deserves

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George Washingtoninaugural addressinaugurationRon DeSantisspeech