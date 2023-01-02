The Republican Party has definitely had no shortage of invertebrates over the years, particularly over just the past couple of decades. But, God bless ’em, somehow, in the eyes of Democrats and liberals, they still manage to be all-powerful. Or at least even more powerful than the last batch.

Take Donald Trump, for example. Trump was (or, rather, is) an egomaniacal blowhard who loved nothing in this world more than the sound of his own voice and who, to be quite frank, just wasn’t all that bright. We knew that before he came down that escalator, and yet, as soon as he started winning primary races — aided heavily by the liberal media, it’s important to point out — suddenly he went from dopey narcissist to Hitler on steroids.

And it was only a matter of time before someone else came along to supplant Trump as the Most Terrifying Man in the World. We’re not aware of any official vote taking place, but it would seem that the honor goes to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has unwittingly assumed the title of Worse Than Trump, or at least Just As Bad As Trump. We’ve seen a number of pieces arguing that point, and now we’ve got another one to add to the pile:

In her Vanity Fair piece, Bess Levin lays out her case to be terrified of Ron DeSantis, point by point:

He thinks it’s okay to treat human beings like chattel (this is in reference to him flying illegal immigrants to liberal sanctuary cities, which is apparently a far greater offense than encouraging illegal immigration — which is known to lend itself to things like human trafficking — in the first place.)

(this is in reference to him flying illegal immigrants to liberal sanctuary cities, which is apparently a far greater offense than encouraging illegal immigration — which is known to lend itself to things like human trafficking — in the first place.) He’s dangerously anti-science (this is in reference, of course, to DeSantis’ policies with regard to COVID.)

(this is in reference, of course, to DeSantis’ policies with regard to COVID.) He wants to make it harder for people to vote and had Floridians arrested as part of another one of his political stunts (“voter suppression,” obviously.)

(“voter suppression,” obviously.) He’s anti-free speech, particularly the kind of free speech that says the United States hasn’t always been great for non-white people (he’s against Critical Race Theory education.)

(he’s against Critical Race Theory education.) He’s waging a war on trans people (he doesn’t think biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports and is against “gender-affirming care” for minors.)

(he doesn’t think biological males should be allowed to compete in women’s sports and is against “gender-affirming care” for minors.) “Don’t Say Gay” (he doesn’t think that sexuality should be part of the educational curriculum for young kids and believes that parents deserve to know what their children are learning in school — the word “gay” does not appear anywhere in the legislation.)

(he doesn’t think that sexuality should be part of the educational curriculum for young kids and believes that parents deserve to know what their children are learning in school — the word “gay” does not appear anywhere in the legislation.) He’s a massive bully (he refused to be bullied by Disney World and wanted Special Olympics athletes to be able to participate without getting the COVID vaccine.)

(he refused to be bullied by Disney World and wanted Special Olympics athletes to be able to participate without getting the COVID vaccine.) He’s antiabortion (that one doesn’t really need an explanation.)

(that one doesn’t really need an explanation.) He supported Donald Trump until it was no longer politically expedient to do so (he supported policies that he agreed with and criticized policies he disagreed with.)

(he supported policies that he agreed with and criticized policies he disagreed with.) He saw “no need” for the Respect for Marriage Act (gay marriage was already legal and support for gay marriage among Republicans has only increased.)

(gay marriage was already legal and support for gay marriage among Republicans has only increased.) He’s made it harder for protesters to speak out about injustice and easier for anti-justice people to hit protesters with their cars (he’s against rioting and vandalism.)

(he’s against rioting and vandalism.) He has no interest in preventing gun violence (he’s a Second Amendment advocate.)

(he’s a Second Amendment advocate.) According to people who know him, he’s an awful person and has been for many years (when all else fails, claim he’s a bad person and nobody likes him.)

Wow. Such comprehensive. Much guide.

Needless to say, even Stevie Wonder could see a piece like this coming. Everyone could see a piece like this coming. And that means Ben Shapiro saw it coming, too:

And then they wonder why Americans seem to increasingly ignore their dire warnings and predictions. Maybe it's because you painted John McCain as a racist antiquity, Mitt Romney as an evil capitalist who took over companies in order to kill the cancer-ridden, etc. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 2, 2023

If we didn’t know any better, we might think that liberals want to be terrified and terrorized.

