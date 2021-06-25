Earlier this week, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee went pretty hard after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, concluding by telling him to “please eat sh*t.” See, Ron DeSantis didn’t just navigate Florida more successfully through the COVID19 pandemic than many liberal governors. That’s bad enough. But then you throw in the possibility that he might run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and things start to get really scary.

And Samantha Bee is downright terrified right now:

 

Back when Donald Trump was still president, a lot of conservatives — Trump fans and Trump critics alike — predicted that the Left would have to find ways to make Trump look not so bad relative to whichever Republican would win the party’s nomination after him. President George W. Bush was Hitler, President Donald Trump was worse than Hitler, and President Ron DeSantis would be worse than Donald Trump.

Count on it.

It’s funny because it’s true.

 

Bee afraid. Bee very afraid.

We’re not sure if Ron DeSantis will run for president, if he’d win the nomination, and if he’d be elected. But it sure is fun to watch self-righteous liberals like Samantha Bee sweat.

Keep up the good work, Samantha Bee and “Full Frontal.”

Now that’s comedy.

