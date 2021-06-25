Earlier this week, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee went pretty hard after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, concluding by telling him to “please eat sh*t.” See, Ron DeSantis didn’t just navigate Florida more successfully through the COVID19 pandemic than many liberal governors. That’s bad enough. But then you throw in the possibility that he might run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and things start to get really scary.

And Samantha Bee is downright terrified right now:

In a recent straw poll, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came out as Republicans’ first choice for the 2024 presidential election. But before you celebrate Republicans turning away from Trump, take a look at all the ways Ron DeSantis could be…so much worse! pic.twitter.com/LqbwpcBVpx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

Back when Donald Trump was still president, a lot of conservatives — Trump fans and Trump critics alike — predicted that the Left would have to find ways to make Trump look not so bad relative to whichever Republican would win the party’s nomination after him. President George W. Bush was Hitler, President Donald Trump was worse than Hitler, and President Ron DeSantis would be worse than Donald Trump.

Hahahahahaha They’ve already started with “Trump wasn’t great but at least he….” https://t.co/D8nkcPoraR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 25, 2021

I don't think I've ever heard a partisan Democrat say a current Republican presidential candidate was better than a previous Republican presidential candidate. There's no partisan benefit to saying that. Whoever is nominated in 2024 will be labeled "worse than Trump." https://t.co/2H0cFmQm2F — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 25, 2021

Count on it.

The only good Republican is the previous Republican. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 25, 2021

The Republicans could nominate Romney again in 2024 and he'll be called ten times worse than Trump. "The way he seems so nice is what makes him extra evil!" — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 25, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true.

Shrill loon. Remember, it doesn't matter who runs on the GOP ticket. These people will be hysterical, regardless. https://t.co/tKJ2UanWHQ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 25, 2021

Y’all scared — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 25, 2021

Bee afraid. Bee very afraid.

We’re not sure if Ron DeSantis will run for president, if he’d win the nomination, and if he’d be elected. But it sure is fun to watch self-righteous liberals like Samantha Bee sweat.

Trump and DeSantis live pic.twitter.com/XRD4Rk696d — David (@davidvt6374) June 25, 2021

I don’t know how anyone could watch this and not come out liking Desantis even more. 😂 — Trey Chase (@DVCTrey) June 25, 2021

Great ad for DeSantis 2024 from extremely cringy wine mom. https://t.co/qhyE9KEVLz — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 25, 2021

This makes me want to vote for Ron DeSantis. You’re doing great. — Slim Whitt (@Slimwhittwv) June 25, 2021

Keep up the good work, Samantha Bee and “Full Frontal.”

Anyway, all this is to say that our spinoff of The Babylon Bee, Samantha Bee, has been a complete failure. I think we'll shut it down. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 25, 2021

Now that’s comedy.