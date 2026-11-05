Poetic Justice: 'Poet' Who Slapped Turning Point Action Member Arrested

Leftists are better people than us. Just ask them. Their hatred for the Right is because they are compassionate, caring and want a better world.

Take the case of the New Hampshire poet who merely wanted to recite his prose to a Turning Point Action member and ended up flipping him off to his face and striking him - in the name of compassion, of course.

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70-year-old poet busted for backhanding Turning Point Action teen at the polls in viral footage https://t.co/QVVIysjZmy https://t.co/2X6ZMxfuwB — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2026

Today, we learned that our belligerent bard got busted.

The Laconia Police Department said officers arrested the suspect, identified as Stephen Redic, around 8 a.m. Wednesday on charges of simple assault, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. ... In a press release, Laconia police said Redic approached the Turning Point tent as he was leaving and wanted “to read a poem about rich people.”

The good news:

The poem isn’t included in viral video of the incident, which shows the victim attempting to debate as Redic raises his voice and grows increasingly angry.

We have all been spared. Anyway, back to our maladjusted miscreant's misdemeanor.

@nypost “Poet” 🤣 — Chaney the Vampire Slayer (@ProjectChaney) November 5, 2026

There once was a man from New Hampshire ...

@nypost Roses are red Violets are blue As I bend down to pick up the soap I wish I’d never assaulted you. — mckj (@mckjb5rs) November 5, 2026

That was just ... beautiful (sniff).

@nypost Who makes a living as a “poet?” — Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) November 5, 2026

Easy, the same geezers who hold 'No Kings' signs at every astroturfed rally and hang 'Rally for Gaza' flyers at the local cafe.

@nypost The unhinged left-wing poet who backhanded an 18-year-old conservative volunteer outside a polling station has an appointment with justice. Stephen Redic is officially scheduled for a court arraignment on December 10. Let’s see if there are actual consequences for violence! — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 5, 2026

Don't count on justice being done, but it's good to see the mugshot anyway. Maybe, just maybe shame will follow him for a while.

@nypost The only people going viral for Violence are liberals, and then Liberals just pretend Jan 6 (6 years ago) is the only political violence. — See BS (@TunderBoomers) November 5, 2026

This is infuriatingly true. The mainstream news is only interested in 'right-wing' extremism as dictated to them by the Obama wing of the Democrat party. Speaking of, where is that show-tunes singing weirdo at anyway?

Whoops, we digressed again. Where were we?

What this country really needs is common sense Poet Control — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) November 5, 2026

Oh yeah! This is the kind of extremism we should be focusing on.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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