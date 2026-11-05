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Poetic Justice: 'Poet' Who Slapped Turning Point Action Member Arrested

Gordon K.
Nov 05, 2026 12:01 PM
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Poetic Justice: 'Poet' Who Slapped Turning Point Action Member Arrested
Meme

Leftists are better people than us. Just ask them. Their hatred for the Right is because they are compassionate, caring and want a better world.

Take the case of the New Hampshire poet who merely wanted to recite his prose to a Turning Point Action member and ended up flipping him off to his face and striking him - in the name of compassion, of course.

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Today, we learned that our belligerent bard got busted.

The Laconia Police Department said officers arrested the suspect, identified as Stephen Redic, around 8 a.m. Wednesday on charges of simple assault, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

...

In a press release, Laconia police said Redic approached the Turning Point tent as he was leaving and wanted “to read a poem about rich people.”

The good news:

The poem isn’t included in viral video of the incident, which shows the victim attempting to debate as Redic raises his voice and grows increasingly angry.

We have all been spared. Anyway, back to our maladjusted miscreant's misdemeanor.

There once was a man from New Hampshire ...

That was just ... beautiful (sniff).

Easy, the same geezers who hold 'No Kings' signs at every astroturfed rally and hang 'Rally for Gaza' flyers at the local cafe.

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Don't count on justice being done, but it's good to see the mugshot anyway. Maybe, just maybe shame will follow him for a while.

This is infuriatingly true. The mainstream news is only interested in 'right-wing' extremism as dictated to them by the Obama wing of the Democrat party. Speaking of, where is that show-tunes singing weirdo at anyway?

Whoops, we digressed again. Where were we?

Oh yeah! This is the kind of extremism we should be focusing on.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW HAMPSHIRE | CRIME

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