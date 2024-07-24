Court Dismisses Defamation Case Brought by 'Mary Poppins of Misinformation'

DEI Is the Left's Public Policy, So It's Fair Game in the Presidential...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Twitter

Here's some news we're just hearing about but wanted to share, considering the amount of disinformation out there about Vice President Kamala Harris' authority over the border. Nina Jankowicz, chair of the short-lived Disinformation Governance Board — the self-styled "Mary Poppins of Misinformation" who had called the Hunter Biden laptop story a "fairy tale" — had her defamation suit against Fox News tossed out earlier this week.

… are not substantially true. On the contrary, as noted above, censorship is commonly understood to encompass efforts to scrutinize and examine speech in order to suppress certain communications. The Disinformation Governance Board was formed precisely to examine citizens’ speech and, in coordination with the private sector, identify “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation.” D.I. 31-1 at 10. For the reasons discussed above, that objective is fairly characterized as a form of censorship."

The Reason Barack and Michelle Obama Have Not Endorsed Kamala Revealed
justmindy
Apparently, though, her GoFundMe account for legal expenses is still up as she plans to appeal.

Reuters reports:

Fox News Media and its parent Fox Corp won a ruling on Monday dismissing a lawsuit by a former Biden administration official who accused the media giant of defaming her as a proponent of censorship.

Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Delaware ruled, that Nina Jankowicz, who resigned from her U.S. Department of Homeland Security post in May 2022, could not back up her defamation claims.

Jankowicz sued Fox, opens new tab last year, claiming she was forced to resign from the Disinformation Governance Board as a result of the company's broadcasts. She said Fox had “intentionally trafficked in malicious falsehoods to pad its profits.” Fox denied the claims.

Fox News Media said in a statement on Monday that it was pleased with the decision, calling the case "a politically motivated lawsuit aimed at silencing free speech."

We don't know where she came from but she needs to go away.

***

