At the G20 Summit, you might have guessed that many of the attendees are laying out their grand visions for the world. One of those people is Klaus Schwab:

When it comes to “Great Reset” type policies they’re hoping to impose on the world, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nailed it:

Trending

That should be the only acceptable response from a state governor (but sadly DeSantis will be one of the few to say it).

And may those policies rest in peace forever.

The WEF whackos need to hear that from more political leaders.

***

Related:

Ron DeSantis foils corporate media’s attempt to bait him over Trump with ‘pitch perfect’ response

The Lincoln Project surprises no one by calling Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘equally evil’ as Donald Trump

Terror of Ron DeSantis has Resistance leaders and media getting careless and spilling all the beans

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charles SchwabFloridaG20Gov. Ron DeSantisWorld Economic Forum