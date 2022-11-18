At the G20 Summit, you might have guessed that many of the attendees are laying out their grand visions for the world. One of those people is Klaus Schwab:

Unelected Klaus Schwab at the G20 summit: Said we need a "deep systemic restructuring of our world…and the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process" They aren't even hiding it anymore. It's The Great Reset. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 17, 2022

When it comes to “Great Reset” type policies they’re hoping to impose on the world, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nailed it:

Won't be happening in Florida.

"Things like the World Economic Forum: those policies are dead on arrival in the state of Florida." @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/e0omGrtD7z pic.twitter.com/veIlDe6cSQ — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) November 18, 2022

That should be the only acceptable response from a state governor (but sadly DeSantis will be one of the few to say it).

🙌🙌🙌 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 18, 2022

And may those policies rest in peace forever.

Desantis, “the world economic forum is dead in Florida” 👏🏻 https://t.co/4XXm8KOjQe — Bad Kitty Censored 🦁 🤐 (@pepesgrandma) November 18, 2022

This is the way. — Banditcal ❤️🇺🇸 (@banditcal2015) November 18, 2022

The WEF whackos need to hear that from more political leaders.

***

***

