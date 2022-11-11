Donald Trump is, naturally, in the full throes of his latest and possibly biggest public meltdown yet. He’s bleeding support from GOP voters who supported him in the past.

Well, for what it’s worth, the Resistance is bleeding, too. This turn of events has really thrown them for a loop (even though they claim to understand what makes Trump tick more than anyone, they somehow didn’t see any of this coming).

There is, quite soon, going to be an elemental showdown within the GOP between Trump and DeSantis for its future and I confidently predict that almost every single person on the anti-Trump/ex-GOP side will tacitly (and even through word and deed) side with Trump. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 11, 2022

We’re already there, baby:

Joe Walsh already there. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 11, 2022

Joe Walsh is definitely already there. And he brought some friends with him.

BLEEP BLOOP GLASS JAW pic.twitter.com/VtywRQSOy5 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 11, 2022

Glass jaws everywhere. Former Republican congressman turned Resistance warrior David Jolly is apparently a big fan of that line, because he busted it out on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” today during a conversation about Trump’s new Public Enemy Number One, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

'Morning Joe' joins Donald Trump in hammering Ron DeSantis via former Republican-turned-liberal David Jolly: "Ron DeSantis famously has a glass jaw, fragile ego. You get him on the ropes & you start to see a Ron DeSantis that is not the manufactured package you see today." pic.twitter.com/AswurFkMBx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022

Oh, this is rich.

David Jolly then SLAMS Republicans for abandoning Donald Trump b/c of his attacks against Ron DeSantis and how Republicans did on Tuesday, NOT when HE, MSNBC, so-called principled conservatives, and all the rest did many years ago. Nothing will ever be enough for these people. pic.twitter.com/KGApw48VDu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022

The irony of David Jolly talking about holding certain opinions and pushing certain narratives about Trump out of “convenience” is just … well, you know what it is.

'Morning Joe' guest & Atlantic columnist Peter Wehner also trashes DeSantis, adding the GOP could struggle in 2024: "He may not be as impressive in reality as he is on paper. Very few…have seen [him] for any length of time & when Trump unleashes…we'll see how he holds up." pic.twitter.com/GwTdEPBQ8X — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022

You guys.

MSNBC's David Jolly was back for more, arguing Trump looks strong to beat DeSantis in 2024: "[T]his notion that they're going to quickly get past Donald Trump or this rapid coronation of Ron DeSantis is not happening…Some…will do it out of fealty…Others…b/c they have to" pic.twitter.com/qgGsKSHtct — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022

Mika: "Don't you think some will see [DeSantis as], 'wow, this is our get away car, like I don't have to do this anymore?'" David Jolly: "Look, the stench & stain of Trumpism lives w/these Republicans. It's not as easy as just saying I took a shower & it's gone." pic.twitter.com/9RZhl50MYV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022

And how about the stench of selling out, David? How about the stench of abandoning all the principles you claimed to hold dear so you could sit at the liberals’ lunch table and make a little extra money while you were at it? There’s no washing that off. It’ll stay with you forever.

this is fascinating to watch in real time I've seen several people say DeSantis has a "glass jaw" and all I can say is that I was so impressed with him during the pandemic b/c the FL press were constantly attacking him & he fended them off easily by simply telling the truth https://t.co/0G3tIf9t8G — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 11, 2022

Where is the evidence for the glass jaw? It seems to be that he… defends himself when they get something wrong about him? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 11, 2022

Ron DeSantis can defend himself quite ably. The Resistance … well, there’s no defending them. And they know it. At this point, they have to know we can see through them, right? Not that that would slow them down, of course. Just like the guy they profess to hate, their massive egos blind them while also dictating their every move.

The Save Trump effort is on https://t.co/TIZuvcNDoX — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 11, 2022

It was never really off, to be honest. These clowns were just playing the long game. Or at least whatever game they needed to play in order to walk away with the most money.

Mr. and Mrs. Brzezinski are doing their part to keep Trump going, I see. https://t.co/9iRIBhzoyG — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 11, 2022

Its good to know that @morningmika @JoeNBC and @Morning_Joe are no different than in 2016 when they helped Trump get elected in the first place. https://t.co/eKP7vM9wBP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 11, 2022

Without Donald Trump front and center, what else have they got? They need him. Badly.

Democrats helped guys like Don Bolduc and Doug Mastriano win their Republican primaries and reaped the rewards. All efforts by Morning Joe, The Bulwark, and Joe Walsh to prop up Trump over his Republican rivals should be seen in the same light. https://t.co/lqraLb1HfX — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 11, 2022

We see them. We see the fear in their eyes when they think about someone like Ron DeSantis. It’s not Trump who’s the threat to them. He was never a threat to them.

It’s DeSantis that keeps them up at night.

The gloves are out for DeSantis now, the media wants Trump as the nom bc he's an easy win for Biden. https://t.co/onHVPYj9FO — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 11, 2022

Liberal Democrats are wanting Trump to run for President because it's their best shot at keeping the White House. They're not afraid of Trump, they are wickedly terrified of DeSantis. https://t.co/w5oJ2L8AnD — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) November 11, 2022

Exactly. And don’t you forget it.

The liberal media desperately want Trump to be the GOP nominee. Don’t give them what they want. https://t.co/tARFnKEnV4 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 11, 2022

***

VIPWEEK to receive 45% off! In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships ! Join now and use promoto receiveoff!