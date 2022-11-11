Donald Trump is, naturally, in the full throes of his latest and possibly biggest public meltdown yet. He’s bleeding support from GOP voters who supported him in the past.

Well, for what it’s worth, the Resistance is bleeding, too. This turn of events has really thrown them for a loop (even though they claim to understand what makes Trump tick more than anyone, they somehow didn’t see any of this coming).

We’re already there, baby:

Joe Walsh is definitely already there. And he brought some friends with him.

Glass jaws everywhere. Former Republican congressman turned Resistance warrior David Jolly is apparently a big fan of that line, because he busted it out on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” today during a conversation about Trump’s new Public Enemy Number One, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Oh, this is rich.

The irony of David Jolly talking about holding certain opinions and pushing certain narratives about Trump out of “convenience” is just … well, you know what it is.

You guys.

And how about the stench of selling out, David? How about the stench of abandoning all the principles you claimed to hold dear so you could sit at the liberals’ lunch table and make a little extra money while you were at it? There’s no washing that off. It’ll stay with you forever.

Ron DeSantis can defend himself quite ably. The Resistance … well, there’s no defending them. And they know it. At this point, they have to know we can see through them, right? Not that that would slow them down, of course. Just like the guy they profess to hate, their massive egos blind them while also dictating their every move.

It was never really off, to be honest. These clowns were just playing the long game. Or at least whatever game they needed to play in order to walk away with the most money.

Without Donald Trump front and center, what else have they got? They need him. Badly.

We see them. We see the fear in their eyes when they think about someone like Ron DeSantis. It’s not Trump who’s the threat to them. He was never a threat to them.

It’s DeSantis that keeps them up at night.

Exactly. And don’t you forget it.

