In case you missed it — and you really could’ve only missed it if you spent the second half of yesterday in a cave in some remote part of the world — former President Donald Trump went off — way, way off — on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for … being a competent governor who won his re-election by a landslide because of his competent leadership.

NEW: Trump goes postal on DeSantis 👇 pic.twitter.com/WoXM0AEY2S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 10, 2022

From tonight’s panel, on Trump’s DeSantis screed pic.twitter.com/XmoaVJy7qt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 11, 2022

Now, the rapidly shrinking club of Donald Trump’s most loyal minions is continuing to stand with him, to cling to him like shelter in a storm. But more and more of the people who supported him in 2020 are waking up to his true nature … by waking up to stuff like this:

Trump now attacking Glenn Youngkin .. pic.twitter.com/eEEPcAMplX — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 11, 2022

Because of course that’s what Trump is doing. Because his ego has been bruised one too many times, and you know how wounded animals are.

what even is this https://t.co/FddjgM8yGW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 11, 2022

It’s a stunning melange of racism, envy, historical revisionism, delusions of grandeur, and all-around insanity. It’s quite a spectacle.

"Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?" WUT DA FUQUE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 11, 2022

“Sounds Chinese.”

Holy shit Trump is now attacking Youngkin – the conservative who came to power fighting teacher unions and mask mandates – because his name sounds Chinese? https://t.co/CMt1OkxA85 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 11, 2022

Forget it; he’s rolling. No, seriously, he’s rolling. Down the hill. Into the grave.

Joe Biden is senile … but what’s Donald Trump’s excuse? Is he losing his mind, too? Or is he just a complete idiot? Maybe it’s both. He’s also a pathological liar, so he’s got that going for him.

Make me stop retweeting this stuff. But so many things. REALLY with that first line? And also not sure I've ever heard anyone use the term "telephonically." Maybe it's just me though. https://t.co/NsGiUoSVNH — Ericka Andersen | Writer (@ErickaAndersen) November 11, 2022

It’s not just you. He’s insane is all.

He's lying about stuff that's really easy to verify. I remember this rally. It was online and Youngkin didn't go. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) November 11, 2022

We remember, too. And we remember calling out media for trying to put Youngkin at that rally. Maybe they were getting their information from Donald Trump?

As I recall, Younkin kept a distance from Trump and that is why he was able to win in the Republican ticket — IAmDunn (@I__AmDunn) November 11, 2022

And he’s still keeping his distance from Trump. And not paying attention to Trump is the worst punishment you can give him, by far.

Better Trump have this meltdown and implode now than in a year or during the primaries. https://t.co/EiCZC3bqIC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 11, 2022

Yeah, that’s probably the biggest silver lining in all this. He’s torpedoing his own campaign so no one else has to.

Trump really seems to be getting worse, and I say that as somebody who has thought he was terrible all along. He's attacking the most imprudent targets in the least disciplined way, throwing around idiotic, pointless racial slurs, wallowing in the past. https://t.co/VkbITUMCE7 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 11, 2022

Trump is attacking every competent and popular Republican leader. Every person that has managed to find success and attract independent voters despite the Trump anchor. All out of jealousy. R’s need to decide if they want a successful future or let him drag them down w the past. https://t.co/y1aq9gZ4Zx — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 11, 2022

The decision should be pretty easy at this point, no?

So he’s exactly the same. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 11, 2022

He is who he always was. He’s just finally ready for literally everyone to know about it.

Wow, Trump sure seems unhinged —people just waking up from a 6 year coma. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 11, 2022

***

VIPWEEK to receive 45% off! In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships ! Join now and use promoto receiveoff!