Last night, there was a Virginia GOP rally.

"Donald Trump won," AZ 'audit' advocate, SOS candidate Mark Finchem tells crowd at rally for Virginia GOP ticket, drawing them to their feet. — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) October 14, 2021

Sigh.

Just before this, a flag flown at the Jan. 6 Trump rally was brought onstage and the crowd gave the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/982HY05Th6 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 14, 2021

Let’s talk about that for a minute:

At the rally last night for GOP VA Gov candidate Glenn Youngkin, they said the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to a flag that was carried during the insurrection on Jan 6, as if it was sacred or something. pic.twitter.com/NGEaFFAvdF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2021

It’s not a great look to proudly wave a flag that was carried during the Capitol riots (not “insurrection,” we should note), though there’s nothing inherently wrong with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before an American flag, since that’s kind of how the Pledge of Allegiance is done ’round these parts.

It’s also worth noting that Virginia GOP gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin wasn’t there:

Youngkin wasn’t at the event. It was a rally for the GOP ticket, among other things, but he was never on the schedule. Amanda Chase noted that she had met people who were unhappy w Youngkin and wanted to write her in, and she said they shouldn’t do that. https://t.co/TlPKDimtyv — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 14, 2021

Although for some people, Youngkin’s absence is immaterial, because it should be obvious to all of us that Youngkin is a Nazi insurrectionist domestic terrorist. So says MeidasTouch.com, who claims to be responsible for “the best pro-democracy political videos and content”:

This ritual at last night’s Youngkin event mimics the Nazi ‘Blutfahne’ ceremonies, in which the Nazis celebrated a blood soaked flag taken from a failed coup attempt known as the Beer Hall Putsch. The similarities are striking and chilling. https://t.co/O65lQBCJiQ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2021

Seems like a bit of a reach, MeidasTouch. But forget it; you’re rolling:

Glenn Youngkin is now showing his true colors. He is all in on insurrection and domestic terrorism. He celebrates Jan 6th and holds events with Jan 6 architect Steve Bannon. He appears on Nazi-sympathizer Seb Gorka’s Podcast. Youngkin is a seditionist and a terrorist sympathizer. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2021

We have yet to see or hear anything from Youngkin confirming or even suggesting that he’s “a seditionist and a terrorist sympathizer.” But given how much of a run he’s been giving Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats for their money, it’s understandable that MeidasTouch would be terrified and trying to throw whatever they can at the wall in the hopes that something will stick.

And it’s sticking quite well for some people who prefer being perpetually outraged to being occasionally reasonable.

“Peaceful rally” aka, a traitorous, deadly failed coup attempt.

Such a racist and ignorant cult. https://t.co/DxMoYrMM1Y — Lyle Storm✍️ (@smimer2) October 14, 2021

It's time we all accept that Trumpers are not Americans. They are traitors, seditionists, and white supremacists. Any idea that they will some how "wake up" & have critical thinking skills is unrealistic. These folks need to be sorted out. https://t.co/VVU0OKFJxF — Devilsporkchop (@devilsporkchop) October 14, 2021

That are fascists. Trumpists are fascists who are seeking to end democracy, religious liberty, workers rights, women's rights, gay rights, and the rights of ethnic minorities/majorities. https://t.co/kHJMR6ARN4 — Wheelman (@MrTeamster) October 14, 2021

A Nazi Ritual being performed at a @GlennYoungkin campaign event is not a good sign for Virginians. #GlennYoungkin #GQPTaliban https://t.co/0IIGflcwN7 — David Petr, MDiv #ExGOP 🇺🇸 (@DavidPetr4) October 14, 2021

The Republican Party of Terrorists and Nazis. Proven Daily. https://t.co/djHSMAysDG — David K (@DavidKGather) October 14, 2021

Fascist symbols, and traditions are now mimicked by the GQP and Trumplicans. We're witnessing this political party embrace Nazi symbolism and traditions, in America, that defeated Fascism in WWII. The fallen heroes who died for us, weep for us. https://t.co/V0odJxmFOE — Dwight Miller (@navvet96) October 14, 2021

Republicans are the closest thing to Nazis we will see in our lifetime. https://t.co/asjw2UxiEA — Dark Italian (@RS9538) October 14, 2021

They are stealing Hitler's propaganda. Do these people not know history? https://t.co/DfAl5kAtgc — mamaloc (@mamalocaz) October 14, 2021

Seems to us that the people who don’t know history are the ones who casually throw “Nazi” around without knowing what the hell they’re talking about.

This feels like a reach tbh. Can't we just acknowledge that some Republicans have weirdo allegiances and near religious worship of objects without invoking Nazis? https://t.co/uLgoa1JuGP — Just Jade. (@fableismtv) October 14, 2021

That’d be nice. We can certainly acknowledge that Dems are capable of being plenty creepy and culty without invoking Godwin’s Law.

It’s easy if you try.