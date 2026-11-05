Charles Payne Spots Something Curious About What Happened to Crude Oil Prices

As you know, the Democrats spent a great deal of time campaigning on lowering gas prices, which is comical considering the party supports the kinds of insane policies that do nothing but make energy more expensive.

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Then, people couldn't help but notice what happened just hours after the midterm election. Fox News' Charles Payne was asked about it here:

@dagenmcdowell @cvpayne can you explain why oil prices are dropping since #Midterms2026. Nothing has changed in Iran, this looks like Wall Street could have dropped these prices any time they liked, showing who they were really all in for. #FoxNews #Foxbusiness #Midterms26 #news https://t.co/9f0oaQuVw8 — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) November 5, 2026

Payne made this observation:

It was curious how crude moved higher even as more ships were making it through the Strait. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 5, 2026

Curious indeed.

Then, the day after Tuesday's election...

Almost like oil price was being manipulated to affect the election… https://t.co/3vrqGsDtvZ — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 4, 2026

HMM.

@cvpayne I sure hope @SecScottBessent looks into how suddenly oil and I am 99% sure diesel will fall over the next weeks. Artificial inflation of energy is a weapon. It worked. — K (@K8786997171878K) November 5, 2026

@cvpayne It’s almost like prices were inflated on purpose. — patriotdawn (@Dawnmo777) November 5, 2026

Or the timing could be just a total coincidence.

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