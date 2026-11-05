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Charles Payne Spots Something Curious About What Happened to Crude Oil Prices

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 05, 2026 10:51 AM
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Charles Payne Spots Something Curious About What Happened to Crude Oil Prices
Twitchy

As you know, the Democrats spent a great deal of time campaigning on lowering gas prices, which is comical considering the party supports the kinds of insane policies that do nothing but make energy more expensive. 

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Then, people couldn't help but notice what happened just hours after the midterm election. Fox News' Charles Payne was asked about it here: 

Payne made this observation:

Curious indeed.

Then, the day after Tuesday's election...

HMM.

Or the timing could be just a total coincidence.

*****

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ENERGY | FOX NEWS | INFLATION

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