Bill Kristol is sitting up there in his ivory tower, looking down with amusement at the Republican Party he once called home:

Todays’s Republican Party, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/yLn97nM116 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 27, 2022

OK, Bill. That’s a totally fair point. George Santos is a mess and a pathological liar and the fact that he clearly was not properly vetted is indeed embarrassing for Elise Stefanik and the GOP. Of course, since Santos’ lies have been exposed, he’s gotten widespread condemnation among Republicans and conservatives, while Democrats and liberals have largely failed to offer any sort of condemnation of Joe Biden for his decades of known lies. What Biden did get was your endorsement and vote, though, Bill.

Bill loves him some Biden, that’s for sure!

But we’re getting bogged down in the details. Bill still has more to say, this time about Ben Shapiro:

Today’s conservative intellectual, ladies and gentlemen: pic.twitter.com/ACvzz010Kn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 27, 2022

Wow, Bill. Savage!

I mean, I agree or disagree with @benshapiro (I usually agree)…the guy is whip smart, well read and deeply informed. This isn’t the dunk some may think it is. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 28, 2022

It definitely isn’t the dunk some may think it is. It sure as hell isn’t the dunk Bill Kristol thinks it is.

You do not wear jealousy well, Bill. — Joshua Knippa (Become Ungovernable) (@JoshKnippa) December 27, 2022

And that’s what Bill’s beef with Ben Shapiro boils down to, isn’t it? He’s envious that Shapiro’s career is thriving while his own has been on a downward trajectory.

I remember when you mattered. — House Talandren (@Apostrofae) December 27, 2022

So does Bill. It’s why he clings to that memory so bitterly. Emphasis on “bitterly.”

It’s predictable the conservative leaders, whose decades of impotence led us to the state of “conservativism” we are in today, would mockingly sneer at the young conservatives in their wake. If you are bitter of where we are, perhaps it is because you failed to lead the way. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) December 27, 2022

Womp-womp.

You’re a sad, sad man. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 28, 2022

A sad, intellectually dishonest sellout of a man:

Perhaps the Republican Party can one day be regained from the hucksters, and the conservative movement one day rescued from the witless. But not soon, I’m afraid. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 27, 2022

Witless huckster, heal thyself.

Dude has been supporting Democrats and democrat policy for a decade but continues to believe he has any remaining credibility within the Republican party. Kristol has no idea what conservatism means and proves it every day. https://t.co/xjg0HWsqQK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 27, 2022

