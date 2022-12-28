Bill Kristol is sitting up there in his ivory tower, looking down with amusement at the Republican Party he once called home:

OK, Bill. That’s a totally fair point. George Santos is a mess and a pathological liar and the fact that he clearly was not properly vetted is indeed embarrassing for Elise Stefanik and the GOP. Of course, since Santos’ lies have been exposed, he’s gotten widespread condemnation among Republicans and conservatives, while Democrats and liberals have largely failed to offer any sort of condemnation of Joe Biden for his decades of known lies. What Biden did get was your endorsement and vote, though, Bill.

Bill loves him some Biden, that’s for sure!

But we’re getting bogged down in the details. Bill still has more to say, this time about Ben Shapiro:

Wow, Bill. Savage!

It definitely isn’t the dunk some may think it is. It sure as hell isn’t the dunk Bill Kristol thinks it is.

And that’s what Bill’s beef with Ben Shapiro boils down to, isn’t it? He’s envious that Shapiro’s career is thriving while his own has been on a downward trajectory.

So does Bill. It’s why he clings to that memory so bitterly. Emphasis on “bitterly.”

A sad, intellectually dishonest sellout of a man:

Witless huckster, heal thyself.

