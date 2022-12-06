Earlier today, we told you about The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes coming after National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke for not being anti-Trump enough to pass The Bulwark’s Purity Test of Principled Conservatism™. Sykes got a big thumbs-up for that from his Bulwark colleague Bill Kristol.

"This was too much even for the 'Trump: Maybe' guy over at National Review, who was moved to ask: 'Aren’t You All Tired of This Crap?' Why, yes, we were. Seven years ago. And every day since. You?"https://t.co/0giuXjkAno — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022

Wasn’t that nice of Bill? It sure was. Just a little bit later, Sykes decided to return the favor:

What’s got Charlie in ecstasy? Why, it’s Bill’s Roadmap to Democratic Political Success in 2024. Y’all ready for this?

Straightforward from here (1 of 2): 1. Tonight: Walker loses 53%-47%. 2. Tomorrow: McConnell says Trump can't be the 2024 GOP nominee and he'll help mobilize donors and voters to stop him. 3. In two weeks: Jan. 6 Committee report. Wave of GOP 'Never Again Trump' proclamations. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022

4. Early 2023: Trump indicted. More Maybe Trumpers move to Never Again Trump. 5. Spring 2023: Trump fading, Biden announces he won't run in 2024, welcomes younger leaders to compete for Dem nomination. 6. The future: A new generation get to work building a better politics. END — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022

K.

Sure, if by “hopeful,” you mean “ludicrous.”

What level of delusion is this? https://t.co/eX4LwHjKWK — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 6, 2022

It’s a pretty impressive level of delusion.

Delusion, grifting, toe-may-toe, toe-mah-toe. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 6, 2022

Heh.

Ugh, it's going to be Trump vs. Biden again. https://t.co/2bK4LurjJ3 — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 6, 2022

Don’t think for a second that Bill Kristol and The Bulwark wouldn’t absolutely love that. There’s always money in the #NeverTrump stand.

4 is where his plan really goes off the rails. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2022

But, the walls are closing in. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) December 6, 2022

The padded ones are definitely closing in on Bill.

