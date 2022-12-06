Earlier today, we told you about The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes coming after National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke for not being anti-Trump enough to pass The Bulwark’s Purity Test of Principled Conservatism™. Sykes got a big thumbs-up for that from his Bulwark colleague Bill Kristol.
"This was too much even for the 'Trump: Maybe' guy over at National Review, who was moved to ask: 'Aren’t You All Tired of This Crap?'
Why, yes, we were. Seven years ago. And every day since. You?"https://t.co/0giuXjkAno
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022
Wasn’t that nice of Bill? It sure was. Just a little bit later, Sykes decided to return the favor:
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 6, 2022
What’s got Charlie in ecstasy? Why, it’s Bill’s Roadmap to Democratic Political Success in 2024. Y’all ready for this?
Straightforward from here (1 of 2):
1. Tonight: Walker loses 53%-47%.
2. Tomorrow: McConnell says Trump can't be the 2024 GOP nominee and he'll help mobilize donors and voters to stop him.
3. In two weeks: Jan. 6 Committee report. Wave of GOP 'Never Again Trump' proclamations.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022
4. Early 2023: Trump indicted. More Maybe Trumpers move to Never Again Trump.
5. Spring 2023: Trump fading, Biden announces he won't run in 2024, welcomes younger leaders to compete for Dem nomination.
6. The future: A new generation get to work building a better politics.
END
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 6, 2022
K.
Woa…hopeful thread… https://t.co/JWvT5cSx3i
— Vince Outlaw (@vinceoutlaw) December 6, 2022
Sure, if by “hopeful,” you mean “ludicrous.”
What level of delusion is this? https://t.co/eX4LwHjKWK
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 6, 2022
It’s a pretty impressive level of delusion.
Delusion, grifting, toe-may-toe, toe-mah-toe.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 6, 2022
Heh.
Ugh, it's going to be Trump vs. Biden again. https://t.co/2bK4LurjJ3
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 6, 2022
Don’t think for a second that Bill Kristol and The Bulwark wouldn’t absolutely love that. There’s always money in the #NeverTrump stand.
4 is where his plan really goes off the rails.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2022
But, the walls are closing in.
— Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) December 6, 2022
The padded ones are definitely closing in on Bill.
***
