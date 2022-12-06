Earlier today, we told you about The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes coming after National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke for not being anti-Trump enough to pass The Bulwark’s Purity Test of Principled Conservatism™. Sykes got a big thumbs-up for that from his Bulwark colleague Bill Kristol.

Wasn’t that nice of Bill? It sure was. Just a little bit later, Sykes decided to return the favor:

What’s got Charlie in ecstasy? Why, it’s Bill’s Roadmap to Democratic Political Success in 2024. Y’all ready for this?

K.

Sure, if by “hopeful,” you mean “ludicrous.”

It’s a pretty impressive level of delusion.

Heh.

Don’t think for a second that Bill Kristol and The Bulwark wouldn’t absolutely love that. There’s always money in the #NeverTrump stand.

The padded ones are definitely closing in on Bill.

