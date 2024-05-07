‘WTF Is Biden Doing?’ Axios Reports Israel Feels It Got 'Played' by Biden Admin Over Ceasefire Deal

We're so glad the supposed adults are back in charge.

You know, the adults who try to pull a double cross on one of our closest allies because the votes in Dearborn matter more to the sitting president than years of diplomatic relations.

Apparently, the Biden administration tweaked a drafted ceasefire deal with Hamas and said Hamas accepted it, but didn't tell Israel.

WTF is Biden doing. pic.twitter.com/47vqqPq2ji — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 7, 2024

Here's the Axios story:

Israeli officials claim the Biden administration knew about the latest hostage and ceasefire deal proposal Egypt and Qatar negotiated with Hamas, but didn't brief Israel before Hamas announced it accepted it on Monday. A senior U.S. official pushed back saying "American diplomats have been engaged with Israeli counterparts. There have been no surprises." Why it matters: The episode has created deep disappointment and suspicion among senior Israeli officials regarding the U.S. role in the hostage deal talks and could negatively influence the negotiations going forward.

Wow.

Eating pudding and sleeping 20 hours a day. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) May 7, 2024

Yep.

Impeach that bastard, ASAP. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) May 7, 2024

Presidents have been impeached for much less.

Finally getting the Dem Jews to realize that their party is anti-Israel. — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) May 7, 2024

Hopefully, because they clearly are.

Who would be America’s ally with this type of behavior



It makes sense that Niger would throw the US out of the country and go with the Russians.



This is criminal negligence of statecraft — AG1 🟦 ‏אבי גרשון (@AustinS99075689) May 7, 2024

But the world would respect us again if we elected Biden!

Why aren't they respecting us?

With "allies" like @JoeBiden, who needs enemies? — Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) May 7, 2024

Right?

Pandering for votes in Dearborn.



If it weren’t for the feckless interference of Biden, the war in Gaza would be over and Gaza would be in a reconstruction phase.



Delaying the outcome was criminal, especially to the hostages and their families. — SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) May 7, 2024

Yes it was.

Sounds like he's negotiating with Hamas against Israel. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) May 7, 2024

Sure does.

Hoping to catch Israel off guard and broker a ceasefire.

Which -- this writer will lay down the marker now -- Hamas will violate within 48 hours anyway.

If you are Jewish, and care at all about Israel, the place you might have to go when America goes bad, you cannot vote for @POTUS. https://t.co/13XX17wsQs — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 7, 2024

You cannot. The administration is telling you exactly what they think about Israel.

No really wtf is this https://t.co/jMMCRjnZEp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2024

An embarrassment on an international scale.

Acting with zero resistance from Congress. https://t.co/lTlkOmZecO — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 7, 2024

Yep.

There is a bizarre pretension in the leftwing foreign policy blob that Israel does and will do anything we tell them to do no matter how daft https://t.co/SECyxnP042 — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) May 7, 2024

Yes, there is.

Are they really hoping that 'Hey, Hamas agreed to this deal! Sign it!' will work with Israel?

Because if they are, they're really stupid.

Sounds like they tried to strong arm Israel into a bad deal by catching them by surprise.



Didn’t work. https://t.co/3XkMCRD9Pz — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) May 7, 2024

And it won't work.

Here's hoping the next administration can mend fences with the allies we've insulted thanks to Biden.