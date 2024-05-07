One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
‘WTF Is Biden Doing?’ Axios Reports Israel Feels It Got 'Played' by Biden Admin Over Ceasefire Deal

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're so glad the supposed adults are back in charge.

You know, the adults who try to pull a double cross on one of our closest allies because the votes in Dearborn matter more to the sitting president than years of diplomatic relations.

Apparently, the Biden administration tweaked a drafted ceasefire deal with Hamas and said Hamas accepted it, but didn't tell Israel.

Here's the Axios story:

Israeli officials claim the Biden administration knew about the latest hostage and ceasefire deal proposal Egypt and Qatar negotiated with Hamas, but didn't brief Israel before Hamas announced it accepted it on Monday. A senior U.S. official pushed back saying "American diplomats have been engaged with Israeli counterparts. There have been no surprises."

Why it matters: The episode has created deep disappointment and suspicion among senior Israeli officials regarding the U.S. role in the hostage deal talks and could negatively influence the negotiations going forward.

Wow.

Yep.

Presidents have been impeached for much less.

Hopefully, because they clearly are.

But the world would respect us again if we elected Biden!

Why aren't they respecting us?

Right?

Yes it was.

Sure does.

Hoping to catch Israel off guard and broker a ceasefire.

Which -- this writer will lay down the marker now -- Hamas will violate within 48 hours anyway.

You cannot. The administration is telling you exactly what they think about Israel.

An embarrassment on an international scale.

Yep.

Yes, there is.

Are they really hoping that 'Hey, Hamas agreed to this deal! Sign it!' will work with Israel?

Because if they are, they're really stupid.

And it won't work.

Here's hoping the next administration can mend fences with the allies we've insulted thanks to Biden.

