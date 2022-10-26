Meghan McCain apparently watched last night’s debate between Pennsylvania Democratic senatorial hopeful John Fetterman and his GOP opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Or at least she saw enough to give this entirely accurate assessment:

If Fetterman was a GOPer, his campaign would be over. If you claim otherwise you are a liar and a propagandist. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 26, 2022

“A liar and a propagandist.” That must’ve really had Bill Kristol’s ears burning, because he stopped by to educate (read: condescend to) McCain:

I believe John McCain supported Mark Kirk for re-election in 2016. Both, by the way, fine men and fine senators, who worked together on various issues, including supporting Ukraine against Putin. https://t.co/ROvhrchuHn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 26, 2022

By the way, Bill:

Kirk suffered a major stroke and went on to lose his Senate race against Tammy Duckworth. But other than that, Bill, great retort.

Nothing more satisfying than breaking out “but your Daddy” in an argument. — CT (@Timmonslawfirm) October 26, 2022

It should probably go without saying, but it’s worth saying anyway: Meghan McCain is not in the mood for Bill Kristol’s BS. And she made that abundantly clear to him in her response to his tweet:

You heard the woman, Bill.

get his ass, meghan. https://t.co/ZKbpCBqIXb — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) October 26, 2022

Don’t worry, she did. She got him real good.

