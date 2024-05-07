Hamas' Ceasefire 'Deal' Included the Release of 33 Hostages, Dead or Alive

Reuters was among the news outlets to repeat Hamas propaganda Monday as Israel prepared to enter Rafah. Hamas, which has rejected every ceasefire deal yet, was reported to have agreed to a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. "There is a ceasefire on the table. A path to peace is in front of us. We must stay strong in our demands to end Netanyahu’s violence," tweeted Hamas Caucus member Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

According to a Reuters source, Hamas had agreed to the proposal that Israel had made on April 27, without any "major changes." There were major changes, all made unilaterally by Hamas, so of course Hamas announced to the media that they'd accepted a ceasefire deal and that "the ball was in Israel's court."

It turns out Hamas was willing to release some of the hostages it's still holding, with the condition that they might not all be alive.

What's the Hamas deal Israel is not agreeing to?



33 hostages released DEAD OR ALIVE.



Read that again - DEAD OR ALIVE.



Who in their right mind would agree to this?! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 6, 2024

Ben Shapiro summed up the New York Times' account of the "minor changes" to the deal:

Israel: We'd like our hostages back.

Hamas: Our counteroffer is that you get back their corpses and permanently end your war against us.

NYT: Small changes to the deal proposedhttps://t.co/8Q2fbzUMFn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 7, 2024

Two headlines in the NYT this morning pic.twitter.com/74m4mIYrMN — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 7, 2024

The hostages are already dead. What do you expect? — Matthew Lutz (@MattLutzPhi) May 7, 2024

Hamas may not have kept a single hostage alive. It's time for Israel to go into Rafah and take out Hamas once and for all. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 7, 2024

Hamas recently posted a proof-of-life video of an American hostage who happened to be missing an arm.

Hamas cannot be trusted to have any living hostages. No deal for liars. — Anatolia (@anatoliafergus) May 7, 2024

Hamas: "We're losing and about to be annihilated, we should ask for Israel's complete surrender!"

Biden: "Look at the... the thing... I got peace." — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) May 7, 2024

Sounds like the Biden admin has been leading these negotiations. — Back2Basics (@B2BFCM) May 6, 2024

It was fake news. Hamas created a story to say there was an offer for peace but there was never one. — SturgV (@v_sturg) May 7, 2024

Basically Hamas showed their hand. They either don’t have or won’t release even 33 hostages. It was all a stall tactic. Worse is if Biden team knew this and continued to encourage Hamas to accept their own offer. — Sarit Rapport (@SaritRapport) May 6, 2024

Pure evil deception from the death cult. — Roberto Silva (@robertosilvae) May 7, 2024

And you've got useful idiots like Bowman and Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling for Benjamin Netanyahu to end "his" war.

Is it normal for ceasefires to be negotiated with only one side of the engagement? — Carlos (@CarlosScubaDvr) May 7, 2024

MSM never ceases to blatantly lie. I hope every Hamas member is dispatched to meet their maker. — Be Black Pilled (@BeBlackPilled) May 7, 2024

And yet watch how many members of the nations of the world will claim Israel is being the bad actor here in not accepting this abomination of a proposal. — buku033 (@mchill613) May 7, 2024

Proof of life for every hostage or walk away. — The Snarkeologist (@ken_hinerman) May 6, 2024

Ilhan, AOC, Tlaib would all support this and say Israel is the aggressor for not jumping all over this sweetheart deal — Democrats=Racist Bigots (@BehindBluelinz) May 7, 2024

The hostages are already dead. Hamas knows it and changed the language. They basically just told Israel to bulldoze Gaza. Israel agreed. Good times ahead. — HoneyDruid (@Honey_Druid) May 7, 2024

Hamas is a vile terrorist organization that the Palestinians elevated to be their "government." The Palestinians deserve everything that is happening in Gaza. — Chris Michael (@CMichaelATL) May 6, 2024

Israel can't negotiate with terrorists who use civilians as shields and celebrate death. — Sara Steele (@SaraSteele36471) May 6, 2024

BREAKING: The full fantasy deal that Hamas agreed to has been revealed, and it is one of the most disgusting and ridiculous things I've ever seen. The first phase of this deal, if we can even call it that, is the release of the 33 hostages ALIVE OR DEAD. Let me repeat this, Hamas… — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 6, 2024

"Let me repeat this, Hamas DOES NOT EVEN HAVE 33 live hostages to give. Rafah is the ONLY option."

And this is the deal that Hamas came up with so the media could report that Israel turned down a peace deal.

