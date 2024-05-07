Trump Seeking Martyrdom, Musk's Grave Warning, Kathy Hochul's Racism!
CRINGE: Watch Kamala Harris Deflect Reporter's Question on Hamas Accepting Ceasefire Deal
South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting...
Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home
Day 2 of My One-Woman Fight/Protest (Encampment!) Against Google: Diary, Even the SQUIRREL...
Wait ... WUT?! WATCH Gov. Kathy Hochul Say Young Black Kids in the...
John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke...
J.K. Rowling Sums Up Trans Activists Threatening to Shoot 'TERFS' in Just Two...
Elizabeth Warren Goes Full 'HAMAS Nazi' With Post About 'Netanyahu's War'
She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe...
Maxine Waters Goes on Unhinged, Anti-Trump Rant on MSNBC
Democrat Woman's Face While Biden Accidentally Tells the Truth About His Crap Agenda...
Biden's Latest Gaffe on Taxes Is a Refreshingly Unintentional Moment of Honesty
Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES...

Hamas' Ceasefire 'Deal' Included the Release of 33 Hostages, Dead or Alive

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Reuters was among the news outlets to repeat Hamas propaganda Monday as Israel prepared to enter Rafah. Hamas, which has rejected every ceasefire deal yet, was reported to have agreed to a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. "There is a ceasefire on the table. A path to peace is in front of us. We must stay strong in our demands to end Netanyahu’s violence," tweeted Hamas Caucus member Rep. Jamaal Bowman. 

Advertisement

According to a Reuters source, Hamas had agreed to the proposal that Israel had made on April 27, without any "major changes." There were major changes, all made unilaterally by Hamas, so of course Hamas announced to the media that they'd accepted a ceasefire deal and that "the ball was in Israel's court."

It turns out Hamas was willing to release some of the hostages it's still holding, with the condition that they might not all be alive.

Ben Shapiro summed up the New York Times' account of the "minor changes" to the deal:

Hamas recently posted a proof-of-life video of an American hostage who happened to be missing an arm.

Recommended

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And you've got useful idiots like Bowman and Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling for Benjamin Netanyahu to end "his" war.

Advertisement

"Let me repeat this, Hamas DOES NOT EVEN HAVE 33 live hostages to give. Rafah is the ONLY option."

And this is the deal that Hamas came up with so the media could report that Israel turned down a peace deal.

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO HAMAS HOSTAGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL
Sam J.
South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting America
ArtistAngie
Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home
Amy Curtis
CRINGE: Watch Kamala Harris Deflect Reporter's Question on Hamas Accepting Ceasefire Deal
Amy Curtis
Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement