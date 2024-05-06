Reuters Falls for Hamas 'Ceasefire' Propaganda

Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on May 06, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, don't be like useful idiot Rep. Jamaal Brown and fall for the propaganda that Israel has rejected a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Barak Ravid reports for Axios:

Among those manipulating Westerners is Reuters, whose military and intelligence correspondent displays:

"What happens next depends on Israel to accept or reject Hamas' response. The ball is in Israel's court," the source told Reuters.

The ball has always been in Hamas' court: surrender and release the hostages.

Just as the world weeps as Israel moves in to clear Hamas out of Rafah. What ceasefire? Just yesterday Hamas fired rockets at the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing, killing four Israeli soldiers.

Stewart has some good news to share:

How about some "searing images" of the October 7 slaughter?

***



