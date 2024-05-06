Reuters Falls for Hamas 'Ceasefire' Propaganda

As Twitchy reported earlier, don't be like useful idiot Rep. Jamaal Brown and fall for the propaganda that Israel has rejected a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Barak Ravid reports for Axios:

A senior Israeli official said that it seems Hamas agreed to a different proposal than the one Israel has agreed to. “We are trying to understand if Hamas’ response is a final position or a basis for negotiations”, the official said — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 6, 2024

Hamas fires from Rafah, then immediately "accepts" a ceasefire that is not the deal that is on the table, secure in the knowledge that Westerners want to be manipulated in this war. The correct policy is to stop this charade and destroy them. https://t.co/Wq8e77ZCbf — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 6, 2024

Among those manipulating Westerners is Reuters, whose military and intelligence correspondent displays:

(Reuters) - Hamas agreed to the latest proposal that Israel had made on April 27 and there were no major changes since then, an official briefed on the ceasefire talks said, adding the Qatari mediators had spoken to Hamas about this on Sunday and Monday.

"What happens next… — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) May 6, 2024

"What happens next depends on Israel to accept or reject Hamas' response. The ball is in Israel's court," the source told Reuters.

The ball has always been in Hamas' court: surrender and release the hostages.

This is of course a lie and one that Reuters is happy to regurgitate without question. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 6, 2024

That was in fact not Israel’s latest proposal. Hamas unilaterally changed it. Do your job. — amez808 (@amez808) May 6, 2024

It looks like Hamas didn’t agree to “the ceasefire.” It agreed to “a ceasefire,” i.e to a proposal Israel hasn’t agreed to and maybe hasn’t even seen. That’s not how negotiations work, but it is how media manipulation works. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) May 6, 2024

You fell for terrorist propaganda — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) May 6, 2024

Hamas accepts a counter proposal it just proposed. — flexo rodriguez (@43blah) May 6, 2024

This is completely false. The "deal" agreed to by Hamas was one altered by Egypt to appeal to Hamas. It is not what Israel had proposed. — Smurfmama #COVIDIsNotMild #ALSSucks (@firstsmurfmama) May 6, 2024

You’re either lying or spreading someone else’s lie — Paul (@pjb438) May 6, 2024

Do you get paid by Hamas to publish misinformation, or do you do it as a willing ally? — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) May 6, 2024

This reported Hamas approval looks like textbook deception: approving a deal that isn’t on the table in order to apply pressure on Israel to accept Hamas terms. — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) May 6, 2024

MSNBC chief correspondent Ali Velshi also fell for it.

Are you now the press official for Hamas or are you just a lying prick? — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 6, 2024

Huh. Come to find out there were major changes. I’m shocked. Shocked I say that Hamas, lying terrorists they are, accepted a deal *they* crafted but not the one Israel agreed to. — Danielle (@DanielleWalk20) May 6, 2024

Just as the world weeps as Israel moves in to clear Hamas out of Rafah. What ceasefire? Just yesterday Hamas fired rockets at the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing, killing four Israeli soldiers.

Hamas made up a proposal and agreed to it. Speaks volumes that you basically just ran with a claim Hamas made with zero investigation. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) May 6, 2024

False. Does Reuters even do research anymore? What a loser reporter. And people in the corporate media wonder why we hate them. — TechTrader (@Node8811) May 6, 2024

Stewart has some good news to share:

Yay Reuters!!



(Reuters) - Reuters won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, taking home the national reporting award for a series of investigations into Elon Musk's manufacturing empire and the breaking news photography award for searing images of the Israel-Gaza conflict. — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) May 6, 2024

How about some "searing images" of the October 7 slaughter?

