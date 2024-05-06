Incoherent Imbecile: Pro-Hamas Lefty Gets WRECKED After Complaining IDF Dropped Leaflets i...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Claims There's a Ceasefire on the Table to End Netanyahu's Violence

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on May 06, 2024
There's a lot of buzz going around the media that Hamas has accepted a ceasefire deal (after rejecting every other one) as Israel stands poised to move on Rafah and eliminate the Hamas cells holed up there. MSNBC chief correspondent Ali Velshi reports:

BREAKING: A senior source familiar with the proposal says Hamas has accepted a 3-phase deal:

-1 Israeli hostage for 33 Palestinian prisoners BASED ON SENIORITY OF DETENTION in Israeli prison

-Stopping military operations permanently. The proposal does not use the word “ceasefire” but “the permanent halt to Israeli military operations and hostilities in Gaza.” 

-Each phase encompasses the return of Israeli hostages from eldest, women, sick and finally soldiers.

Apparently, this "ceasefire" was brokered by Hamas, so of course they've accepted it. Still, you have clowns like Rep. Jamaal "Fire Alarm" Bowman saying there's a ceasefire on the table.

It's an attempt to apply increased pressure on Israel and suggest that Hamas is not the side to blame. This is unheard of. 

I 100% blame the mediators, including the Americans, for allowing this to happen.

Even the mainstream media knows what's going on:

The Biden's Wins account seems to think that President Joe Biden has secured a ceasefire deal, but we think they deleted the tweet because we can't find it:

Don't buy anyone in the media or Congress saying there's a ceasefire. Israel is moving into Rafah to finish the job of taking out Hamas.

***


