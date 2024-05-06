Rep. Jamaal Bowman Claims There's a Ceasefire on the Table to End Netanyahu's Violence

There's a lot of buzz going around the media that Hamas has accepted a ceasefire deal (after rejecting every other one) as Israel stands poised to move on Rafah and eliminate the Hamas cells holed up there. MSNBC chief correspondent Ali Velshi reports:

BREAKING: A senior source familiar with the proposal says Hamas has accepted a 3-phase deal:

-1 Israeli hostage for 33 Palestinian prisoners BASED ON SENIORITY OF DETENTION in Israeli prison

-Stopping military operations permanently. The proposal does not use the word “ceasefire”… — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) May 6, 2024

Apparently, this "ceasefire" was brokered by Hamas, so of course they've accepted it. Still, you have clowns like Rep. Jamaal "Fire Alarm" Bowman saying there's a ceasefire on the table.

One million Palestinians are trapped in Rafah.



There is a ceasefire on the table. A path to peace is in front of us. We must stay strong in our demands to end Netanyahu’s violence and ensure a permanent #CeasefireNow! — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) May 6, 2024

You are such a tool for Hamas. This is not the ceasefire on the table. They are agreeing to their own proposal. This is no more than another cynical ploy and psych warfare by Hamas, in order to manipulate the press and gullible idiots like you, and avert Israeli op in Rafah. — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 6, 2024

There is no agreed ceasefire on the table.

Moron. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) May 6, 2024

There is no ceasefire on the table, you moron. Can't you ever get anything right? — Ollie Stiles (@oiletPaper) May 6, 2024

Hamas fires from Rafah, then immediately "accepts" a ceasefire that is not the deal that is on the table, secure in the knowledge that Westerners want to be manipulated in this war. The correct policy is to stop this charade and destroy them. https://t.co/Wq8e77ZCbf — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 6, 2024

So Hamas "accepts" the one thing not offered: "stopping military operations permanently," leaving Hamas intact. And the media say Hamas has "accepted" a ceasefire.



I hereby accept Jeff Bezos' offer for a $2 billion annual salary. https://t.co/MRYUYy0YKy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 6, 2024

DON'T BELIEVE A WORD ABOUT A CEASEFIRE DEAL. I just checked and Hamas, and the "mediators", essentially announced that Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal. However, the terms are 100% made up by Hamas and Gd knows who else.



It's an attempt to apply increased pressure on Israel and… — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) May 6, 2024

It's an attempt to apply increased pressure on Israel and suggest that Hamas is not the side to blame. This is unheard of. I 100% blame the mediators, including the Americans, for allowing this to happen.

Even the mainstream media knows what's going on:

Q: "Is there any feeling that Hamas may be trying to trick the public in some way?"



KIRBY: "I don't think there is any possible way I could answer that question...I think that is a great question for [Hamas' leader]. " pic.twitter.com/0szAbFRMps — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2024

Yeah, this is DOA. But Hamas is counting on its useful idiots in the West (starting with the one in the Oval Office) to force Israel to accept it anyway. https://t.co/1MKmmeT4Mh — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 6, 2024

This is all being fed by the White House, which is publicly saying they have no idea about this deal despite having representatives in Egypt. You’re watching how the intel community works in real time https://t.co/Cw8PBdUlEo — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 6, 2024

Absolute garbage. 2 months of Hamas rejecting increasingly generous offers. Israel accepted every element Hamas wanted except they then demanded a complete withdrawal & end to the war so Hamas can resize power.



That isn’t a formula for peace but just another war down the line. https://t.co/faQzBlxPh6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2024

The Biden's Wins account seems to think that President Joe Biden has secured a ceasefire deal, but we think they deleted the tweet because we can't find it:

An instant classic "Biden win" pic.twitter.com/PbvgohIwM1 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 6, 2024

Where did this tweet go? @BidensWins — Keith (@keithl_33) May 6, 2024

Israel: Here are the terms of our proposed ceasefire.

Hamas: No. We will fire rockets at your soldiers at a humanitarian aid entry.

Israel: Okay, we're going into Rafah.

Hamas: We accept a ceasefire we negotiated with ourselves.

Media: Hamas accepts ceasefire! They want peace! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 6, 2024

Don't buy anyone in the media or Congress saying there's a ceasefire. Israel is moving into Rafah to finish the job of taking out Hamas.

